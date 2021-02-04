New Search Tool Makes Accessing Land Records Easier

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has launched a new online service so anyone can find and buy property records such as titles or survey plans for an address.

Public Land Record Search (https://lrs.linz.govt.nz/search/) makes property information available directly through a simple online search tool and digital payment system.

With the new service anyone in New Zealand or Australia can search for the records held about a property by address or using the map of New Zealand and navigating to a specific parcel of land.

Once the information is found, the cost to purchase a single land record is $5.

Previously, the public could only buy these records from LINZ through a manual order form for $15 per record or purchase through an agent.

LINZ Deputy Chief Executive Business Transformation Murray Young says the new public record search is part of the programme to modernise Landonline, New Zealand’s survey and title database platform.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to make Landonline information like this directly available to the public.

“Our modernisation programme will make land information more useful, accessible, and responsive while retaining New Zealanders’ confidence in land ownership,” he says.

The public can continue to use a third-party provider for any interpretation or advice about the titles or other documents.

LINZ’s manual service is still available through the land record order form for $15 per item.

Further information

• The new service draws information from the live Landonline database. Access is restricted to Landonline available hours, currently Monday to Thursday: 6am – 10pm; Friday from 6am to 7pm and Saturday from 6am to 5pm.

• The service is available to anyone living in New Zealand or Australia only.

• Geographical access to the new service was based on demand for the existing manual service, which included regular users based in Australia.

• Fees and charges are set by regulation.

• Payment must be made at the time online, with a debit or credit card just like any e-commerce shopping system, once this is done the document will be emailed to the purchaser, in most cases within a few minutes. In some rare cases this may take up to 24 hours. For records unable to be provided via public land record search, the manual order form will still be available, charged at $15 per record and taking up to two days

• Land Information New Zealand does not hold any valuations or anticipated sales prices.

• LINZ does not provide any interpretation of the records received.

• Registered users – such as solicitors, surveyors and conveyancers – can access these land records as part of their Landonline licence.

• If any interpretation of property records is needed or bulk orders required, the public is encouraged to use their agents who will be registered users of the Landonline system.

