WeBeliev, A Fundraising Platform, Supporting The 17 UN SDG’s Launched In New Zealand

Friday, 5 February 2021, 7:05 am
Press Release: WeBeliev

WeBeliev, a fundraising platform, supporting the 17 UN SDG’s launched in New Zealand, enabling people to donate to causes they are passionate about.

Their immediate goal is to provide immediate financial relief to 2586 beneficiaries in 8 countries.

New Zealand, 5 February 2021, WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform. Launched in New Zealand in 2020, it was founded by 27-year-old Abhishek Sinha. WeBeliev is aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the UN, one at a time – enabling people to donate to causes they are passionate about. Each month the website plans to launch a new cause-related campaign, providing funds to NGOs from different countries who are cash strapped and facing operational difficulties. WeBeliev has been founded on the pillars of transparency and trust. It is supported and regulated by the donors where accountability by the platform is key. The goal is to give back to the community and help in COVID relief by providing NGO partners with immediate financial support.

Abhishek Sinha, Founder

Abhishek Sinha, Founder says, “the donation amount starts at NZ $8, and with this small donation, we hope to enable micro-philanthropy and give the donors a chance to make a change in the world. Our uniqueness lies in the fact that we are crowdfunded and crowd regulated, which means that before donating, the users can view the fundraising proposal submitted by each of the NGO’s and after the campaign ends users can download the impact report and view exactly where their money went. In these unprecedented times, when the world has come to a standstill, the one thing that can help us move forward is if ‘WeBeliev’ in rebuilding this planet together.”

He adds, “Our immediate call to action is WeBeliev’s first campaign, ‘WeEducate’, which is focused on SDG 4: Quality Education as with the pandemic outbreak, remote learning remains out of reach for at least 500 million students. In lieu of this, the fundraising campaign aims to break geographical boundaries supporting 8 NGOs from 8 different countries. The NGO’s are YKPA in Indonesia, Ayaam in India, Pollinate Group in Nepal, Enrich in Hong Kong, Maison Chance in Vietnam, América Soldaria Chapter in Mexico, Feeding Dreams in Cambodia, WillFLY in Mauritius.”

Over the next 17 months, WeBeliev aims to launch 17 different campaigns centered around the 17 UN SDGs, collaborating with 200+ NGOs, impacting more than 500,000 lives.

For more information:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WeBeliev_Org

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/webeliev-org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/webeliev_org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/webeliev.org

Email: hello@webeliev.org; abhi@webeliev.org

