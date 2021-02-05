Colliers Unveils New Visual Identity

Colliers has announced the launch of a new visual identity as part of its global brand strategy. Designed for today’s evolving digital era, the refresh is a natural evolution of the iconic Colliers brand.

Mark Synnott, Colliers New Zealand CEO, says he is excited to launch the brand refresh from Colliers’ new Auckland CBD headquarters at 188 Quay Street.

“After 32 years at our Queen Street premises, it’s great to start 2021 with a new brand that is as fresh and energising and as our new workspace.

“Our people and clients are thrilled with our industry-leading new premises, which were designed by Warren and Mahoney to reflect our values of thinking differently and doing what’s right. More than 95 per cent of staff have returned to the office this week, and are excited by the opportunities to collaborate and celebrate success together.

“It’s great to be able to launch the new Colliers brand at the same time. The changes we’re introducing reinforce our commitment to accelerating the success of our clients and shape our industry presence.”

Becky Finley, Global Chief Brand and People Officer, commented: “The Colliers brand is more than our name – it’s our enterprising culture, mission and values. It’s how we interact every day with clients and how we represent ourselves visually.

“This is a significant milestone for our business as we strengthen our presence within the industry and broaden our public profile. Our changes are designed to modernise our iconic brand, maximising our established equity.”

With the long-standing tagline “accelerating success” at the forefront of Colliers business decisions, the rebranding builds upon Colliers’ culture that prides itself on acting with agility, championing new ways to make quick and informed decisions, thinking differently, and bringing passion to work.

Key changes to the visual identity as part of the refresh include:

Updated logo design – The most critical and recognisable element of the Colliers brand. The word “international” has been removed to give more prominence for the Colliers wordmark within the box, allowing for greater legibility especially for digital and small formats.

– The most critical and recognisable element of the Colliers brand. The word “international” has been removed to give more prominence for the Colliers wordmark within the box, allowing for greater legibility especially for digital and small formats. Colliers gets bluer – The colour palette is updated to be bold, saturated and feature energetic shades that align with the company’s passionate and enterprising culture. The colours also work well in digital settings which cater to vibrant colours.

– The colour palette is updated to be bold, saturated and feature energetic shades that align with the company’s passionate and enterprising culture. The colours also work well in digital settings which cater to vibrant colours. New typography – The new typography communicates a clean, approachable and confident brand.

– The new typography communicates a clean, approachable and confident brand. Energised and modern design elements – The refresh brings a suite of new design elements, including more prominent use of the Colliers tagline (“accelerating success”), new blocks and keyline design treatments and an updated library of photography and imagery.

Switching to the new visual identity online will be Colliers’ top priority, followed by launching updated print materials and new signage.

