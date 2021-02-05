Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vertiv Names Stephen Liang Chief Technology Officer

Friday, 5 February 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: Vertiv

New CTO position, reorganisation in Asia among changes focused on growth and innovation

Sydney, Australia Vertiv Holdings Co, (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that Stephen Liang has been appointed to the newly created role of chief technology officer (CTO). As CTO, Liang will be focused broadly on innovation across the organisation by aligning and prioritising technology strategies with the market trends and customers’ needs. Liang has been with the organisation since 1994, most recently serving as president for the Asia Pacific region.

As part of Vertiv’s planned increase in research and development (R&D) over the next several years, Liang will play a key coordination role, working with the company’s line of business leaders to fuel long-term growth across products and services.

“This is a critical moment for Vertiv and our industry. Innovation, agility and the ability to deliver smart, sustainable solutions around the globe are the keys to our success,” said Vertiv CEO Rob Johnson. “With Stephen’s deep experience in evaluating market trends and driving product innovation as well as his proven leadership across our organisation, I can’t imagine anyone being more prepared to help us navigate the opportunities ahead.”

“I look forward to working with our leadership team and across the organisation to bring greater focus on the customer experience to everything we do,” Liang said.

In addition to Liang’s appointment, Vertiv also announced that Robert Zhu, president for Vertiv North Asia, and Anand Sanghi, president for Vertiv Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India (ASI), have been appointed to their respective new positions, reporting directly to Johnson as members of the executive leadership team. In these roles, Sanghi and Zhu will be responsible for driving customer intimacy and accelerating growth in their respective regions. Zhu was most recently president of Vertiv for Greater China and Sanghi was president of Vertiv’s Asia market.

“Both Robert and Anand are experienced leaders and have demonstrated exceptional customer focus and a belief in our culture during their time with Vertiv,” said Johnson. “Both regions possess the ability to grow the top and bottom line, and additional focus on these two areas will allow us to respond to our customers faster – a key tenet in these moves.”

Liang, Sanghi and Zhu are the latest in a series of key leadership appointments for Vertiv. In January, Erin Dowd was promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer from her prior role as vice president of global human resources. Stephanie Gill joined Vertiv as Chief Legal Counsel, bringing almost 25 years of legal experience, including positions as General Cousel and Corporate Secretary.

For additional information, visit Vertiv.com.

###

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

