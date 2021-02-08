Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gold Coast’s Heartfelt Message For Kiwis: Kia Ora Koutou, We Miss You!

Monday, 8 February 2021, 6:59 am
Press Release: Destination Gold Coast

As Australia reopens its one-way travel bubble with New Zealand this week, the Gold Coast is reminding Kiwis to visit the popular holiday destination, in a new video released today that encourages families and mates to reunite.

Destination Gold Coast’s new video series rallies Kiwis to take in the scenic views, soak up the sun, pack their jandals (thongs) and a towel with a simple message to our friends from across the ditch: ‘New Zealand, we can’t wait to see you’.

Heartfelt messages from Gold Coast Kiwis to well wishes from friends and a cameo from Gold Coast Titans players Kevin Proctor and Patrick Herbert, feature against a backdrop of stunning scenery and quintessential experiences, that invite our Kiwi cousins to come back and play on the Gold Coast.

Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O’Callaghan said sunny days, warm weather, beautiful beaches, theme parks and a great dining scene await would-be holidaymakers after a year of disruption and separation for many.

“Kiwis have a strong affinity with the Gold Coast and pre-COVID, we were the second most popular Australian holiday destination for New Zealand travellers, after Sydney,” Ms O’Callaghan said.

“With the region home to a large Kiwi population of some 50,000 people, we can’t wait to reunite families, friends and to welcome more visitors back to Australia’s favourite playground.

“Our aim is to keep the Gold Coast front-of-mind whilst both countries eagerly await a more definitive date for trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel.

“Once travellers can move more freely, we anticipate that the Gold Coast will be a highly sought-after destination for families and those eager to get away while long-haul international travel is expected to be largely off the cards for the remainder of the year.”

The ‘New Zealand: We can’t wait to see you’ video will debut on TV networks in New Zealand this Sunday, 7 February followed by placements in cinema, social media and across digital channels.

Ms O’Callaghan said the concept is modelled after the organisation’s highly-successful Australian remind video series (‘Thanks to You, Parents’, ‘Preparing for Your Return’ and ‘You Deserve a Holiday’), released last year in response to the COVID-crisis, gaining more than 8 million views on social media and YouTube.

Destination Gold Coast will continue its marketing blitz in New Zealand by way of the largest ever campaign earmarked to lure travellers from the Land of the Long White Cloud once travel is firmly cemented and air access is increased.

