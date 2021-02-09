Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Digital Apprenticeships And More Internships Needed For NZ Tech Sector

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 7:03 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

A major new national digital skills survey of New Zealand’s tech leaders back the creation of a nationwide digital apprenticeship programme.

The scheme would benefit employers and workers and provide a clear pathway for those returning to work or looking to change careers and enter digital roles.

The Digital Skills Forum survey says not enough Kiwis choose lucrative digital tech careers and there is often a mismatch between what the education system provides and what the tech ecosystem needs.

The Digital Skills Forum, run by leading national tech organisations, such as NZTech, was established with government in 2015, to bring together government and the tech industry, to help address growing digital skills shortages.

The survey results showed support for internships to help students develop work experience and the skills that employers say are lacking in many graduates.

These skills increase the productivity of graduates and make them more economically useful for employers when they enter the workforce.

Employers surveyed indicated taking on interns is costly and a significant drain on resources. Consequently, only a small proportion of digital technology students are successful in obtaining an internship prior to trying to enter the workforce.

The survey found New Zealand must develop a digital skills pipeline that provides immediate skills to meet future needs. New Zealand’s digital skills pipeline must evolve into a system that provides clear pathways through education to employment augmented by high quality immigration.

There are a number of important reasons for building a stronger domestic pipeline for digital skills, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

“It prepares students for the future of work. As the tech sector continues to grow and more organisations in other sectors undergo digital transformation, there will be a growing number of jobs created for people with a range of digital skills.

“We also need to capture our Aotearoa culture in code. As we become more reliant on algorithms and automated decision-making tools that augment our interactions at work, it will be increasingly important that our unique New Zealand culture and values are embedded within the code. To do this we will need Kiwis with digital skills.”

Education policy must evolve to enable lifelong learning, empowering people to be self-sustaining and ensuring access to new, rewarding jobs, he says.

In tandem, organisations in public and private sectors must invest in their own learning programmes to upskill their employees. Global initiatives currently addressing the digital skills gap use an integrated approach leveraging different resources and skills of various stakeholders: funding and infrastructure of government, innovation capability and agility of business, and connection to social causes and purpose of non-profit/social enterprises.

“If we continue to import some skills and upskill those already in the workforce, only a small growth in the numbers of secondary school students leaving school each year would be required to meet the expected growth rates.

Ultimately, the development of the grass roots of the digital skills pipeline will result in a larger number of New Zealanders taking on the advanced digital skills needed to help the economy grow as its digital technology sector expands and other sectors undergo digital transformation.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Suffer From Covid-19

Chief Executive David Crawford says that like some other sectors of the New Zealand economy, the new vehicle sector suffered from a case of Covid-19. Confirmed figures for December 2020 show registrations of 8,383 were 25% ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 