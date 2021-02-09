Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2021 Prediction - What The Year Holds For Medicinal Cannabis Industry In New Zealand

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Greenlab

World vs New Zealand

New Zealand’s nascent Medicinal Cannabis industry in 2021 will hugely be influenced by the comparable legalised world territories. At current global industry predictions, if it keeps growing at 600 to 700 per cent, it is going to be enormous in next four to five years. Another tantalising prospect appeared on the horizon is that President Joe Biden's administration may end the US federal prohibition that will have a cascading effect down under. Further, the move by the UN in December 2020 by removing Cannabis from the list of world’s most dangerous drugs into medicinal drug can be in New Zealand favour. This phytochemical industry expansion opportunity on orphan plant can trigger innovative research to create unique pharmaceutical products with New Zealand’s clean green image.

Regulations and compliance

New Zealand should learn from Australia rather than reinventing the wheel in 2021! Australian product development from their local cultivation has mostly initiated in 2020 which will squeeze the cheap imports from the Americas to Australia and eventually to New Zealand. New Zealand should follow and fast track its learning from the Australian market unique product development and clinical trials models, as we always did in our NZ history! Australia took four years to reach at this point due to its over cautious regulatory approaches. For example, the declaration of illicit seed and cannabis plants under New Zealand regulations gave Kiwi researchers access to vital local genetic material and this luxury is not even thought of by the Australian regulators yet! New Zealand in 2021 will further evaluate and understand its local genetics for therapeutic potential and ready to create elusive scientifically proven “unicorn” strains wanted by medical doctors and needed by patients.

Medag- Medical will lead to agriculture

In 2021, another thing New Zealand industry and stakeholders will be sinking in, is the end goal of medicinal cannabis is health related, so we see healthcare focused industry, not horticultural or blind breeding focused. The plant researchers with clinical research collaborations in 2021 should not be groping in the dark. This mismatch between plant and patient experts is the primary reason why most companies involved in the New Zealand market have been focused on importing generic products grown abroad. This short-term revenue model will start changing in favour of unique reliable products based on scientifically recorded strain potential to cure a condition.

Revenue Streams recalibration, R&D leads to product development

Another change this year will be advent of astute investors in medicinal cannabis industry who can pick a difference between a horse and a donkey in the start-ups! Despite the progressive moves, the stigma attached to this plant is hindering the finance industry's ability to provide services in New Zealand. However, across the ditch Commonwealth Bank and Westpac Australia have taken the first step to provide finance options to Australian medicinal cannabis companies, this need to be replicated here by the New Zealand banks this year.

What can be expected from Greenlab in 2021

Greenlab Vision is to position New Zealand at the forefront of medicinal cannabis IP that responds to the need of the cultivators, patients, prescribers and end users.

In 2020, We established a close-knit team of medicinal cannabis agronomists, biotechnologists, pharmaceutical scientist and medical doctors. Greenlab has also procured representative local genetics under the MOH amnesty programme and started initial experimentation to define mother plants for consistency and repeatability in terms of genetics segregation and anecdotal evidence.

In 2021 start Greenlab has signed a contract with Cannvalate Australia for prescribing and conducting clinical trials of white label products, currently being manufactured by The Valens on Greenlab behalf in Canada. This contract will give Greenlab scientists vital information on local strains product potential especially for creating unique products and recombinant medicine IP.

To fast track the work, Greenlab is growing at Lincoln University’s fully controlled environment which is attached to a lab soon to be equipped with HPLC to check cannabis potency and GC-MS for volatile compound profiles. Greenlab has also established the capability of carrying out 22 experiments within a year to understand differing variables to target and optimise pharmaceutically active ingredients. In 2021, subject to the availability of government grants, Greenlab plan to start work on publishing a manual on prominent New Zealand strains by developing package of agronomic practices for licenced commercial growers to produce optimised active pharmaceutical ingredients. This research project will also kick start cannabis breeding programmes in NZ leading to plant varietal rights (PVR) on chemovars (chemically distinct entity in MC).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenlab on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 