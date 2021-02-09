Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ZUFOLO Announces The Top 50 Restaurants In Auckland

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: ZUFOLO

Company proclaims to be the definitive source for finding the best restaurants

Lifestyle/Leisure

 ZUFOLO today announced its top 50 Auckland restaurants for the 2020-2021 year using innovative scoring methods to help business owners target their weakest areas and optimise customer experience.

According to a November 2019 report by PC magazine, nearly 38% of online restaurant reviews are fake or misleading. ZUFOLO employs a 6-tier strategy to eliminate fraud and ensure reliability of results, consolidating all information into a single number on a 100-point scale.

ZUFOLO reviews, scores, and rankings come from their newly released free app available on the App Store and Google Play. The reviews are detailed and ZUFOLO’s certified reviewers are incentivised with a rewards program called Z bucks as well as mystery shopper requests.

Their rankings stand out amongst their competitors for a number of reasons:

  • The results are objective, with clearly defined scores.
  • The criteria are transparent, publicly stated, clear and easy to understand.
  • Their comprehensive 20 category, 100 subcategory score covers the entire dining experience.
  • They are inclusive; every restaurant is a candidate, has a ranking and is scored on the platform. Actionable feedback helps them improve scores.
  • They are ranked in order, all the way down to the last restaurant (4,191 of them to be exact).
  • The results are mathematically generated, in real-time. Restaurants regularly move through the rankings, positions are not dictated by opinion or bias, and you won't see the same curated list each year.

A ZUFOLO spokesperson elaborates that they “aspire to be the definitive source for finding the best restaurants, and the ZUFOLO Top 50 reflects exceptional quality, consistency and customer experience representing the top 1% of Auckland’s highly competitive restaurant scene.”

ZUFOLO has also sent out physical awards to Auckland's top 250 restaurants, as this represents the top 5% of restaurants in the city and is a significant achievement.

Although 2020 has been an extremely difficult year for all restaurants, ZUFOLO intends to help bring new opportunities for them to make their mark in 2021.

About ZUFOLO: ZUFOLO is an innovative restaurant review platform that rewards reviewers and gives owners meaningful feedback to help them make improvements. After completing a private beta in 2020, Zufolo is now available to the Auckland general public on the App store and Google Play.

For more information contact ZUFOLO by email at info@zufolo.co.nz or visit the Zufolo website at zufolo.co.nz.

###

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ZUFOLO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 