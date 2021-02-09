ZUFOLO Announces The Top 50 Restaurants In Auckland

Lifestyle/Leisure

ZUFOLO today announced its top 50 Auckland restaurants for the 2020-2021 year using innovative scoring methods to help business owners target their weakest areas and optimise customer experience.

According to a November 2019 report by PC magazine, nearly 38% of online restaurant reviews are fake or misleading. ZUFOLO employs a 6-tier strategy to eliminate fraud and ensure reliability of results, consolidating all information into a single number on a 100-point scale.

ZUFOLO reviews, scores, and rankings come from their newly released free app available on the App Store and Google Play. The reviews are detailed and ZUFOLO’s certified reviewers are incentivised with a rewards program called Z bucks as well as mystery shopper requests.

Their rankings stand out amongst their competitors for a number of reasons:

The results are objective , with clearly defined scores.

, with clearly defined scores. The criteria are transparent , publicly stated, clear and easy to understand.

, publicly stated, clear and easy to understand. Their comprehensive 20 category, 100 subcategory score covers the entire dining experience.

20 category, 100 subcategory score covers the entire dining experience. They are inclusive ; every restaurant is a candidate, has a ranking and is scored on the platform. Actionable feedback helps them improve scores.

; every restaurant is a candidate, has a ranking and is scored on the platform. Actionable feedback helps them improve scores. They are ranked in order , all the way down to the last restaurant (4,191 of them to be exact).

, all the way down to the last restaurant (4,191 of them to be exact). The results are mathematically generated, in real-time. Restaurants regularly move through the rankings, positions are not dictated by opinion or bias, and you won't see the same curated list each year.

A ZUFOLO spokesperson elaborates that they “aspire to be the definitive source for finding the best restaurants, and the ZUFOLO Top 50 reflects exceptional quality, consistency and customer experience representing the top 1% of Auckland’s highly competitive restaurant scene.”

ZUFOLO has also sent out physical awards to Auckland's top 250 restaurants, as this represents the top 5% of restaurants in the city and is a significant achievement.

Although 2020 has been an extremely difficult year for all restaurants, ZUFOLO intends to help bring new opportunities for them to make their mark in 2021.

Want to see where your favourite restaurants placed? Visit the ZUFOLO website to view the top 50 and Download the app to see scores and rankings beyond the Top 50.

Visit the ZUFOLO website to view the top 50 and to see scores and rankings beyond the Top 50. Disagree with the rankings? Become a ZUFOLO certified reviewer and submit your own reviews to have your say.

and submit your own reviews to have your say. Not happy with your score? Register your restaurant and start getting detailed feedback to make improvements.

About ZUFOLO: ZUFOLO is an innovative restaurant review platform that rewards reviewers and gives owners meaningful feedback to help them make improvements. After completing a private beta in 2020, Zufolo is now available to the Auckland general public on the App store and Google Play.

For more information contact ZUFOLO by email at info@zufolo.co.nz or visit the Zufolo website at zufolo.co.nz.

