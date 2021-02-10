Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Writing Studio's Ambitious Goal To Become The World's Largest Content Writing Company

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: Writing Studio

Writing Studio provides content writing services, such as blog posts, articles, press releases, white papers, and ebooks, to help companies drive organic traffic, build a robust online presence, and increase their bottom line.

While the company is New Zealand-based, 90% of its clients are abroad (in 15 countries), including the US, Canada, UK, Israel, and Denmark. The company is 100% remote, with most of its employees located in New Zealand.

Officially launched in early 2019, Writing Studio started as a small freelance health writing business but expanded into a full-fledged content writing company with over 30 writers and a clear vision of becoming the world's largest content writing provider for a diverse range of industries. Things are looking good with a 255% growth rate in its second financial year and 5/5 star average reviews.

"There is a huge demand for good quality content, particularly for 'SEO-friendly' content that helps companies attract the right kind of traffic to their website from Google searches," says the founder of Writing Studio, Philip Ghezelbash.

With an increasing number of people preferring the freedom of remote work, Writing Studio's business model provides flexibility for its employees, enabling them to work from home, in cafes, or at co-working spaces.

More content writers than ever before are looking for flexible work that enables them to gain real experience, utilise their credentials, and put their expertise into action. And for clients, there's nothing more appealing than a fully managed content writing service that allows them to scale their content marketing with speed, efficiency, and without compromising quality.

About Writing Studio

Writing Studio is a content writing company that provides a variety of content writing services for over 500 companies in 15 countries. It was launched April 01, 2019, and continues to grow both in New Zealand and abroad.

For more about Writing Studio, visit: Writingstudio.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Writing Studio on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 