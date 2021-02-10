Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Infratil Announces New CEO

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 11:40 am
Press Release: Infratil

The Infratil Board today announced that Jason Boyes will succeed Marko Bogoievski as Infratil Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’) and a Director effective from 1 April 2021 with Mr Bogoievski stepping down after 12 successful years as Infratil’s CEO and a Director.

Mark Tume, Infratil’s Chair, said that with the strong portfolio positions and a positive investment outlook, the Board view this as a good opportunity to implement the succession plan.

“Marko signaled to the board his interest in this transition some months ago, after 12 years in the role as CEO. The board believes this is the right time for a well-managed transition from one high performing leader to another with the company in healthy shape and with a clear future growth plan.

“Marko has been an outstanding CEO since taking over the reins in 2009, leading Infratil’s investment and portfolio strategy which has delivered a remarkable 18% p.a. over that period. I would like to thank Marko for his leadership and vision in delivering impressive shareholder returns through innovation and foresight.

“Early investments in emerging infrastructure themes have been a hallmark of Marko’s strategy. These include Fuel Distribution (Z Energy), Data & Connectivity (CDC Data Centres and Vodafone NZ), Global renewables development platforms (Longroad Energy and Galileo Green Energy) and more recently Healthcare (Qscan).

“In Jason we have an excellent leader to take over. The Board has worked closely with Jason over the last 9 years as a senior executive of Morrison & Co and we are highly confident that he brings the skill and experience needed to deliver the ongoing leadership and investment capability required for the role. The Board has long regarded Jason as a top tier candidate to take over the role of managing Infratil’s growth strategy. ”

Jason joined Morrison & Co in 2011, after a 15 year legal career in corporate finance and M&A in New Zealand and London. He led the successful IPO of Z Energy in 2013, and has been instrumental in numerous Infratil investments since, including the acquisition of Vodafone NZ and subsequent capital raise in 2019, and the establishment of Longroad Energy in 2016 and Galileo Green Energy in 2020. He is currently the Chair of both those businesses, and is leading Infratil’s strategic review of its stake in Tilt Renewables. Jason is based in Wellington and has been leading the firm’s recent European expansion, having previously held the roles of Head of Legal, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Morrison & Co. He is a member of Morrison & Co’s management and investment committees.

Mr Bogoievski said he was pleased to make the transition with Infratil in excellent shape.

“When Infratil was formed in 1994 with $50 million of capital, it had a single minority stake in Trustpower. Today we have over $7 billion invested in established platforms in several sectors across New Zealand, Australia, the United States and Europe, and have delivered consistent results over a long period of time to our shareholders.”

Mr Boyes said he is looking forward to his new role.

“I’m excited about the challenge and opportunity to lead Infratil at an important time in its history. Infratil has an outstanding track record, an enviable portfolio of assets, and is well positioned to take advantage of the current environment. I look forward to working with the portfolio companies to support their plans and strategies.”

Infratil considers that Mr Boyes will not be an independent director. Mr Boyes will not be paid fees in his capacity as a Director or receive any remuneration from Infratil for his role as CEO, Mr Boyes’ remuneration as CEO will be paid by Morrison & Co.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Infratil on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:

TradeMe: Property Prices In Every Region Hit New High For The Very First Time

Property prices experienced their hottest month on record in December, with record highs in every region, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.\ Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said the property market ended the year with ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

University of Auckland: Pest-Free Goal Won’t Be Achieved Without New And Better Tools

New Zealand’s goal to become predator free by 2050 will remain an unrealised dream unless new technologies and advances in social engagement continue to be developed, researchers who first promoted it say. A team from the University of Auckland has ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 