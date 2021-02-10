Arena Living Retirement Villages Chooses Chemistry

Westhaven based agency Chemistry has been appointed by Arena Living as its brand and communications partner after a competitive pitch.

As part of the new relationship, Chemistry has been tasked with differentiating Arena Living’s brand in what is a fast growing highly competitive category.

Kylie Lindsay, Marketing Manager of Arena Living Retirement says: “Chemistry really impressed us with their commercial approach, particularly around lead generation and in-depth understanding of what we are about.

They really understood our market challenges and identified opportunities to make our brand stand for something unique.”

“We have big plans over the next few years and look forward to working alongside Chemistry to help us promote all the great things Arena Living has to offer” adds Lindsay.

Retirement Village Living is fast growing in popularity with the sector worth approximately $3 billion and employing nearly 40,000 people in New Zealand alone (IBIS World, Industry Research Reports NZ 30/04/20).

“With an increasing range of retirement living brands competing in a rapidly growing but crowded category, we’re excited to be working with a premium brand like Arena Living.

Arena Living truly believe in great lifestyle living and we’re the agency to help them get this message out,” says Mike Larmer, Founding Director of Chemistry.

Winning this account rounds off a strong start to the year for Chemistry who also picked up digital health brand Manage-My-Health and leading NZ pharmaceutical brand Pharmaco in December.

Chemistry works with some of the country’s largest energy, automotive, financial and technology brands including Z Energy, Jaguar Land Rover, State and AMI insurance and Samsung.

Chemistry’s appointment is effective from 1st March 2021.

