Queenstown's Canyon Explorers To Hibernate Operations

Adventure Group Limited, operating as Canyon Explorers, has decided to hibernate normal operations from Monday February 15, 2021.

Adventure Group Managing Director Stefan Crawford said it had been “a tough but necessary call” given the ongoing decline in visitors to Queenstown over the coming months and the uncertainty around a trans-Tasman bubble.

He said Canyon Explorers had been doing its best to navigate through its first domestic-only season, adjusting offers to encourage kiwis to “Do Something New”.

Historically, 95% of the company’s clients come from outside New Zealand, so he was aware this season was always going to be a challenge.

“Our priority has always been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our people, and that includes staff and clients,” he said. “Through the generosity of local businesses, we are pleased to have found work opportunities for our guiding team over the medium term.”

Canyon Explorers will honour existing bookings and groups through to Easter.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks for the support we’ve had from our clients, agents, the local community, businesses and local clubs this season,” said Stefan. “Rest assured that Canyon Explorers will be back next summer, delivering more exceptional adventures.”

