Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Landmark Former Superette Premises Up For Sale With Aisles Of Mixed-use Options

Friday, 12 February 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A mixed-use property that for decades housed a landmark Mt Eden superette has been placed on the market for sale.

The Eden Foods superette, previously Mt Eden Four Square, has been a recognisable presence offering convenience foods and groceries in the heart of Mt Eden village for a generation.

The two-storey freehold property that housed the business until recently at 444-446 Mt Eden Road has now been put up for sale for the first time in over 20 years.

In addition to the longstanding superette, the site contains an office, storage and three-bedroom residence above – with options for new owners to further capitalise on the property’s mixed-use potential.

The land and buildings at 444-446 Mt Eden Road are now being marketed for sale with vacant possession by way of a tender (unless sold prior) closing on 16 March through Bayleys Auckland City and Fringe team.

Salespeople Phil Haydock and James Were said the property consisted of two self-contained buildings with a total floor area of some 537 square metres on an approximately 420-square metre site with four secure car parks.

“The improvements are made up of a high-profile building of some 469 square metres fronting onto Mt Eden Road, plus an approximately 67-square metre rear building,” said Mr Haydock.

“The front building has an A-grade Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 85 percent of new building standard, while the rear building is graded A+, with a rating exceeding 100 percent.”

Mr Haydock said the property’s high profile in the community over the years had been supported by its 10 metres of frontage to busy Mt Eden Road.

“Positioned right in the heart of the vibrant Mt Eden village, near the intersection with Stokes Road, this site offers excellent exposure to busy foot traffic plus more than 15,000 vehicles passing each weekday, according to Auckland Transport.

“Just four kilometres south of Auckland’s CBD, it is well served by multiple bus services and is within walking distance of Mt Eden train station further up Mt Eden Road,” Mr Haydock said.

The Mt Eden Road site is zoned Business – Local Centre under Auckland Council’s unitary plan – a zoning which generally applies to small centres served by good public transport.

Mr Were said this zoning was aimed at providing for the convenience needs of surrounding neighbourhoods.

“It supports a wide range of activities such as local retail, commercial services, offices, food and beverage and appropriately scaled supermarkets – and this flexibility is clearly evidenced by the vibrant mix of activities to be found in the Mt Eden village.

“Mt Eden is well-known as one of Auckland’s most lively suburban villages and the surrounding neighbourhoods provide local businesses with access to one of the city’s most prosperous catchments,” said Mr Were.

“The site’s zoning allows a maximum height of 13 metres, enabling residential use on upper floors. This presents buyers of the Mt Eden Road property with additional add-value or redevelopment options to fully optimise its mixed-use potential.”

Mr Were said the property’s positioning within the ‘double-grammar zone’ for enrolment at Auckland Grammar and Epsom Girls Grammar and proximity to other sought-after schools, added further to the site’s strengths – particularly for residential uses.

“This is a highly versatile property with the capacity to house multiple tenancies with a well-balanced mix of retail, office, storage and residential, plus the added bonus of onsite car parking – a prized asset in this part of the city,” said Mr Were.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Stats NZ: Home Transfers In Auckland Go Through The Roof

The number of home transfers, including sales, in Auckland were up 53 percent in December 2020 compared with the same month in 2019, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,919 home transfers in Auckland in December 2020, up from 3,861 in December 2019. ... More>>

ALSO:


OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

Real Estate: Auckland’s Rental Market Ends Year Near $600 Per Week Mark

The average weekly rent in Auckland reached a new high of $595 at the end of 2020, just shy of a long-anticipated $600 per week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 