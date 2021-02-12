Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industrial Property Opportunities At Southern Hub

Friday, 12 February 2021, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

Artist's impression for the Drury property.

The release off the plans of 16 industrial units in Drury is expected to attract strong interest from owner-occupiers, investors and prospective tenants as the southern hub continues to evolve.

The units will be centrally located in newly formed Jack Stevenson Road within the 361-hectare Drury South Crossing master-planned mixed-use precinct, which has been spearheaded by Stevenson Group.

The broader precinct lies next to State Highway 1, between the Drury Interchange to the north and the Ramarama interchange to the south.

There has been significant uptake of sites within the business park component of the development and infrastructural works are well-progressed.

Ben Bayley and Mike Hook of Bayleys South Auckland are marketing the 16-unit industrial complex, with individual units available for sale or lease, by negotiation.

The architecturally designed offering will sit towards the upper end of the market in terms of quality and it is being developed by a well-resourced and committed private developer that has a proven track record in the East Tamaki market.

Bayley said this is an exclusive opportunity within South Auckland’s newest industrial hub and since going out to client databases in the past fortnight, there has been robust early enquiry.

“Industrial property values and a shortage of available stock within the traditional, established and tightly-held Auckland precincts like Penrose, Wiri, East Tamaki, Manukau and Mt Wellington, have put the squeeze on investors and owner-occupiers.

“From an investment and leasing perspective, people are recognising value and opportunity in the emerging Drury South precinct which will have the advantage of being pivotally-located within the country’s economic powerhouse Golden Triangle, encompassing Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.”

Bayley said those businesses wishing to position themselves for the future and that do not need to – or want to – commute across the quite congested Auckland network, will appreciate the locational advantages.

“As South Auckland expands its conventional boundaries, it makes sense for those living to the south of the region to look to Drury for a primary work base or as a satellite operation.

“Furthermore, those who holiday in the Coromandel or further south will recognise the convenience of having a unit for storage purposes just off the motorway, and easily accessible when travelling in either direction.”

In light of a distinct lack of available industrial stock throughout wider Auckland, Mike Hook of Bayleys said the units represent value-for-money.

“Each week we receive multiple enquiries from investors and owner-occupiers looking for industrial property opportunities and they’re finding lean pickings as the market continues to heat up.

“With improvements in infrastructure, residential subdivision growth and an emerging town centre, Drury is coming onto the investment radar in a big way.”

Hook said highly regarded Auckland-based Jonathan Walker Architects (JWA) have designed the complex with quality features to provide an aesthetically pleasing place of work in the industrial space.

“The 16 units range in size from 110sqm to 536sqm with those along the frontage to Jack Stevenson Road having mezzanine space providing upper and lower-level office space.

“Most of the units towards the back will be single level without mezzanine space making them suitable for storage or workshops purposes.”

All units will have powder-coated roller doors and dedicated carparking and Hook said there may be an opportunity to purchase more car parks if required.

“There will also be container set-down areas for each unit and the developer intends to have this meet all Ministry for Primary Industries’ requirements for de-vanning containers.”

The units are expected to find favour with tradespeople – in particular, those involved in residential construction in the broader Drury area – distributors, wholesalers, those in e-commerce and support businesses, as well as those seeking recreational or household storage.

The units are being sold down or leased off the plans now and the development is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

