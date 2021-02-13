Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chinese New Year Sees Property Enquiries Lift

Saturday, 13 February 2021, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Century 21 New Zealand

Chinese New Year is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar and Century 21 New Zealand is proud to help celebrate it.

What’s more, the real estate industry often sees a boost in property enquiries from Chinese both here and abroad, with people taking time off and making decisions during this period, according to Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Welcoming in the Year of the Ox, the Century 21 leader says it’s wonderful New Zealand can host a number of significant events and celebrations for the Lunar New Year in the coming weeks given the global Covid-19 pandemic.

She says paying tribute to the Lunar New Year is important for Century 21 and is a key aspect of its digital marketing strategy.

“For us it’s all about respecting the culture and customs of the many Chinese buyers and sellers we work with – past and present. It’s also about acknowledging and supporting Century 21’s Chinese salespeople and their families,” says Ms Mayne.

Century 21 is keen to remind Kiwis that Wellington’s Chinese New Year celebrations take place this weekend in the city centre, while Auckland’s Lantern Festival will be on 25 to 28 February. After being cancelled last year due to Covid-19, this year’s popular lantern festival will be held on Auckland’s waterfront.

She says many of Century 21’s Auckland offices, including Queen Street, Albany, Botany Downs, Somerville and Papakura, have got very strong links with the Chinese community.

In the Chinese Zodiac, the Ox is very hardworking and methodical, with 2021 reportedly set to be a year when work will get rewarded. People born in the Year of the Ox are thought to be strong, reliable, fair, conscientious, and inspire confidence in others.

“Given real estate in New Zealand is looking a bit uncertain in 2021, I’m liking the sound and underlying strength of the Year of the Ox. Happy Lunar New Year everyone - Xīnnián kuàilè,” says Derryn Mayne.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 