Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Online Retailing Expands Into Vet Clinics Via Kiwi Website Startup Storbie

Monday, 15 February 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: Storbie Limited

Wellington start-up Storbie has continued its strong growth of 2020 by launching a new e-commerce solution for New Zealand vets. In 2020 Storbie saw an increase of more than 200% in new website builds compared with 2019 and posted 112% year on year revenue growth with expansion into Australia. The move by New Zealand retailers to online platforms has accelerated further since the onset of Covid-19 and Storbie's new vet offering will make it easier for clinics to create their own online store. A second round of funding, secured mid-2020, has allowed Storbie to build this new solution while continuing their expansion into the Australian pharmacy market.

The move comes with strong support from the vet industry. Major suppliers Masterpet, Royal Canin and Hills Pet Nutrition have come on board to make their inventory available to Storbie customers alongside wholesaler and distribution partner SVS Veterinary Supplies. The New Zealand Veterinary Association have also endorsed the platform as a way for kiwi vets to sure up their business continuity heading into 2021.

“The fact is that the veterinary sector is an essential service in this country, not just for pets but for the primary sector, bio-security and food safety.” Says Kevin Bryant, CEO of NZVA. “The last 12 months have highlighted that we aren’t invulnerable. Partnering with Storbie is a key part of helping veterinarians to be more sustainable as businesses and keep operating no matter what challenges come next.”

The emphasis on businesses that serve a greater purpose than simply selling online is a core part of how Storbie selects the industries they work with. “I’m a firm believer that it’s never about pure ecommerce for these businesses.” Says Storbie CEO Shane Bartle. “We really shine when we can help kiwi businesses who are truly serving their community. Our focus is on building the tools that will create the biggest impact for these business owners. Veterinarians should be focused on consulting, diagnosing and caring for your animals, not spending hours uploading product pictures, so we automate that work for them.”

John Elstob, Director of SVS says that partnering with Storbie creates new opportunities for the industry. “They just get it. There are things that come up with pet products that are fairly unique to the industry – such as getting a 12kg bag of dog food to an owner efficiently. Storbie have gone out of their way to make these websites work for the industry.”

The first Storbie veterinary clinic website went live at the end of 2020 and many more are primed for launch over the coming weeks.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Storbie Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 