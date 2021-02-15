Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Paakiwaha Promo Monday 15th February 2021

Monday, 15 February 2021, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Radio Waatea

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Māori pandemic response group co-lead Dr Rawiri Jansen joins Dale to discuss New Zealand's third lockdown, and how whanau can protect themselves against the UK strain of the coronavirus.

Green Party list MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere is calling on the government to put an end to the systematic discrimination targeting Aotearoa's rainbow whānau.

Māori journalist and show host Mihingarangi Forbes discusses RNZ's latest addition to their award-winning documentary series NZ Wars: Stories of Tainui.

Dr Catherine Love from Shelly Bay's Mau Whenua group has an update on their fight to protect their land from developers.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku is urging the government to listen to the stories of frontline MIQ workers.

And Auckland Mayor Phil Goff gives an update on the Auckland level 3 lockdown.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

So tune in to yet another lively thought-provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

