Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Smart WFM Appoints Deloitte Veteran Rob Scott As Global Expansion Continues

Monday, 15 February 2021, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Smart WFM

AUCKLAND, February 15, 2021 – Global human capital management (HCM) consultancy, Smart WFM, today announced the appointment of Rob Scott to the new role of Global Lead HCM & Behavioural Technologist. It follows a consistent YoY doubling of Smart WFM’s revenue, staff and customers over the past two years and expansion to Asia and the US.

Joining from Deloitte, where he was a Principal in the Consulting Human Capital Practice, Scott brings over 30 years’ HCM, human resources (HR), innovation, strategy and advanced technology experience, working directly with businesses and technology leaders including SAP and Oracle. He served as Global Lead for Strategy & Innovation at Presence of IT before Deloitte acquired it, and spent four years on the HR Technology Advisory Board of the Australian HR Institute (AHRI).

Scott believes the pandemic has helped to allay fears around dramatic change in the workplace, and that Smart WFM is well positioned to help companies unlock the value and impact of their workforces.

“The idea that people don’t want or can’t handle dramatic change in the workplace has been debunked in the past year,” he said. “This was never really the case anyway, it was born out of organisations not joining the dots between their people, environments and technology to make change work, and make it stick.

“The philosophy that underpins Smart WFM generates value for clients by harnessing the unique and diverse passions of each individual in organisations. It’s an innovative approach to consulting which unlocks the true value of people – always the most valuable, and most expensive resource – in a business. It’s an area big four and other large consultancies are not addressing in the market.”

Scott joins as Smart WFM continues to ramp up its global expansion, following its launch in Australia in 2016. Last year, the company opened a new office in Singapore, expanded into the US, adapted its services to ‘on-demand’ to suit businesses during the early stages of the pandemic, and launched a new healthcare division.

The company aims to continue its expansion in 2021, building on founder and CEO Jarrod McGrath’s vision laid out in The Digital Workforce, with an updated version of the book to be launched in May 2021.

“Businesses have been quick to adapt to a new workforce reality, but slower to align technologies to their bottom lines and needs of their people,” said Jarrod McGrath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Smart WFM and author of The Digital Workforce.

“We see this mismatch all the time – widespread underpayment issues, industrial relations disputes, debate over awards systems, inefficient workforce processes, and issues will continue and worsen until there is a mindset shift among businesses.

“Rob brings a wealth of experience in opening up this mindset and improving communication and collaboration from the coal face through to the shareholder. We’re confident we can continue to grow and help organisations get real visibility over their entire workforce and HCM tools when they need it most.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Smart WFM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 