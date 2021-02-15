Smart WFM Appoints Deloitte Veteran Rob Scott As Global Expansion Continues

AUCKLAND, February 15, 2021 – Global human capital management (HCM) consultancy, Smart WFM, today announced the appointment of Rob Scott to the new role of Global Lead HCM & Behavioural Technologist. It follows a consistent YoY doubling of Smart WFM’s revenue, staff and customers over the past two years and expansion to Asia and the US.

Joining from Deloitte, where he was a Principal in the Consulting Human Capital Practice, Scott brings over 30 years’ HCM, human resources (HR), innovation, strategy and advanced technology experience, working directly with businesses and technology leaders including SAP and Oracle. He served as Global Lead for Strategy & Innovation at Presence of IT before Deloitte acquired it, and spent four years on the HR Technology Advisory Board of the Australian HR Institute (AHRI).

Scott believes the pandemic has helped to allay fears around dramatic change in the workplace, and that Smart WFM is well positioned to help companies unlock the value and impact of their workforces.

“The idea that people don’t want or can’t handle dramatic change in the workplace has been debunked in the past year,” he said. “This was never really the case anyway, it was born out of organisations not joining the dots between their people, environments and technology to make change work, and make it stick.

“The philosophy that underpins Smart WFM generates value for clients by harnessing the unique and diverse passions of each individual in organisations. It’s an innovative approach to consulting which unlocks the true value of people – always the most valuable, and most expensive resource – in a business. It’s an area big four and other large consultancies are not addressing in the market.”

Scott joins as Smart WFM continues to ramp up its global expansion, following its launch in Australia in 2016. Last year, the company opened a new office in Singapore, expanded into the US, adapted its services to ‘on-demand’ to suit businesses during the early stages of the pandemic, and launched a new healthcare division.

The company aims to continue its expansion in 2021, building on founder and CEO Jarrod McGrath’s vision laid out in The Digital Workforce, with an updated version of the book to be launched in May 2021.

“Businesses have been quick to adapt to a new workforce reality, but slower to align technologies to their bottom lines and needs of their people,” said Jarrod McGrath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Smart WFM and author of The Digital Workforce.

“We see this mismatch all the time – widespread underpayment issues, industrial relations disputes, debate over awards systems, inefficient workforce processes, and issues will continue and worsen until there is a mindset shift among businesses.

“Rob brings a wealth of experience in opening up this mindset and improving communication and collaboration from the coal face through to the shareholder. We’re confident we can continue to grow and help organisations get real visibility over their entire workforce and HCM tools when they need it most.”

