BNZ Branches Operating Under Heightened Alert Level

With Auckland now in COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Alert Level 2, the way BNZ branches and Partners Centres are operating has changed.

Auckland

On Monday 15 February, all Auckland branches and Partners Centres are shut.

From Tuesday 16 February, the following Auckland branches will be open with limited services from 10am to 2pm:

Ponsonby

Albany

Botany

New Lynn

Manukau

Newmarket

Link Drive

Pukekohe

There will be strict physical distancing measures in place and controlled entry in line with government guidelines, and all BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and check in on the COVID Tracer app. Any customer who is feeling unwell should stay home.

To support the physical distancing requirements, only the following basic services will be available:

Withdrawing or depositing cash (personal banking and essential small business transactions, but not large business withdrawals or deposits)

Setting up or changing your PIN number

Getting set up with Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards

Getting set up with online banking

BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open and online, and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.

All Partners Centres in Auckland will remain closed.

Rest of New Zealand

BNZ branches are open with usual hours but offering reduced services to support physical distancing requirements. Customers can instead have phone-based appointments if they need.

Customers are encouraged to use phone and internet banking where possible, to stay home if they are sick, scan in with the COVID Tracer app and to practise good hygiene.

Partners Centres are currently closed and will remain closed until Alert Level 1.

