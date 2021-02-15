Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nominations Open For The Access Alliance 2021 People’s Choice Accessible Business Awards

Monday, 15 February 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Access Alliance

 

The Access Alliance is calling for nominations of New Zealand businesses who are proving that accessibility is good for business, especially in challenging times.

From 15 February to 7 June, New Zealanders with access needs, as well as their whānau, supporters and allies can nominate businesses in their communities who are demonstrating an ongoing commitment to accessibility.

Making the most of the domestic market makes more sense than ever, however many companies may be missing out on significant income potential from the estimated 1 million New Zealanders who have access needs*. International experience suggests businesses who embrace accessibility can see a 20% uplift in sales. With legislative changes due to make accessibility mandatory, it also makes good sense for businesses to get ahead of the curve.

Chrissie Cowan, Access Alliance Chair, says, “Every New Zealander knows someone with an access need. There are simple things that businesses can do to reach a new, loyal customer base, and unleash the workforce’s potential, and increase engagement.”

Companies which embrace accessibility now are future proofing themselves for legislative changes which will introduce progressive realisation of enforceable standards for accessibility.

“The Government and all major parties are committed to accelerate accessibility legislation and introduce new regulations within the next two years. The detail of this policy is being developed now, including awareness and education. Embracing accessibility now is a chance for smart business owners or leaders to get ahead of the coming change and cater for this valuable sector of our community,” she says.

2020 People’s Choice Accessible Retail Winner, The Warehouse Group agrees: “With approximately one in four Kiwis affected by physical, sensory, mental or learning disabilities it is important that access is given the right consideration as a business priority,” says CEO, Nick Grayston.

Everyone will have an access need at some stage of their life. Accessibility is not only about people with disabilities. It also includes people with neurodiversity (e.g. dyslexia), older people, carers, family caregivers, parents using strollers and prams, and people with English as a second language. Accessibility means all people can access the physical environment, transportation, and facilities and services open or provided to the public. Accessibility also applies to products, services, information and communications, including technology and systems.

The 2021 People’s Choice Accessible Business Awards, sponsored by Cookie Time Charitable Trust, have eight categories for nomination reflecting ‘areas of life’ that all New Zealanders have the right to fully participate in. These include education, social inclusion and leisure, employment, tourism and hospitality, digital spaces and the media. Nominated businesses will then be put to the vote to select three finalists per category. Overall category winners will also be up for the Supreme Award.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday 15 June in a 90-minute hybrid live/virtual event. The event will showcase nominees and winners in a multimedia presentation featuring people with access needs, as well as their whānau, supporters and allies and special guests.

*925,000 working age New Zealanders have a disability/ies. New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), “Valuing access to work” Report, February 2017. Commissioned by the Blind Foundation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra: Lifts Its 2020/21 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today lifted its 2020/21 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $6.90 - $7.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $6.70 - $7.30 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $7.20 per ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 