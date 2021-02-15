Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Saudi Arabia Set To Become The Next Cloud Computing Hub As Major Leaders Share Their Vision At World Cloud Show – KSA

Monday, 15 February 2021, 4:10 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Having hosted multiple high-level conferences across the globe, World Cloud Show (WCS) has established itself as the one of the world's biggest and elite cloud show series. While it has proven itself as the quintessential cloud event, World Cloud Show has a reputation of getting global experts, investors, and cloud entrepreneurs all under one roof consistently, edition after edition.

Taking place on 29 March 2020, World Cloud Show - KSA is endorsed by Saudi Cloud Computing Association. With Oracle as the headline sponsor and Darktrace as the lead sponsor, the show will feature keynotes from thought-leaders and industry experts, private networking sessions, secure audio-visual meetings, private meetings and more.

"Oracle Cloud is fast becoming the preferred digital transformation platform for private companies, public sector organisations, and tech startups in Saudi Arabia," said Fahad Al Turief, Country Leader - Saudi Arabia, Oracle. He also added, "Leading organisations across diverse sectors, including Saudi Railway Company, Arabian Centres Company, King Abdullah Institute of Medical Research (KAIMRC), Awini app and several more have deployed Oracle Cloud offered by our cloud region in Jeddah to unlock innovation faster and drive new business growth."

"Like many other nations, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is rethinking its tech strategy as a response to the post-pandemic situation and is poised to become a global leader in the Cloud space," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He further added, "World Cloud Show will digitally connect key players in the cloud computing world to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a connected ecosystem with strong disaster recovery capabilities."

The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

A ground-breaking collaboration of experts

Eager to keep the momentum from its previous editions, World Cloud Show will feature prominent experts such as Fahad a. Alhamed, Chairman of the Board, Saudi Cloud Computing Association; Dr Fatmah Ba Othman, the President, AI Society Member of G20 Task Force, Founder & President of AI Society; Badar Khan, Director of Digital Mobility, NEOM; Arwa Alhamad - Cyber security Expert, Advocate to Cyber Security and Women Enablement, Cyber Security Director, Saudi Telecom Company; Mohammed Mahnashi - Information Technology Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia; Muhammad Tariq Ahmed Khan - Head Of IT, Arab National Bank and over 30 other industry leaders.

World Cloud Show - KSA will cover current topics including IT Infrastructure in the era of Datacentres and Cloud, Cloud framework and security strategies for the KSA Government Authorities, Datacenters: A lever for transforming the technological landscape, Cloud Transformation for the Oil & Gas IT Infrastructure: when Cloud meets IoT and much more.

World Cloud Show - KSA is officially sponsored by Headline Sponsor - Oracle; Lead Sponsor - Darktrace; Gold Sponsor - Nutanix.

To register your interest to attend WCS - KSA, visit World Cloud Show - KSA, bit.ly/3abKlJ9.

About World Cloud Show

World Cloud Show takes place in strategic locations across the world which gathers pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals.

The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore latest applications of cloud-based solutions.

