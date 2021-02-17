Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fletcher Building Announces FY21 Half Year Results And Dividend

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 8:51 am
Press Release: Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building today announced its results for the first half of FY21.

Summary:

Ø Revenue of $3,987 million, up 1% from $3,961 million in HY20

Ø EBIT before significant items of $323 million, up 47% from $219 million in HY20

Ø Net Profit After Tax of $121 million, up 48% from $82 million in HY20

Ø Strong cash flows from operating activities of $428 million; strong balance sheet

Ø Interim dividend of 12 cents per share declared, to be paid on 24 March 2021

Ø FY21 EBIT before significant items guidance range $610 million to $660 million

Fletcher Building Chief executive Ross Taylor said: “Our strong HY21 results reflect good progress made on our strategy to drive consistent performance and growth. The improved earnings and profitability are the outcome of initiatives undertaken over the past three years to improve operating disciplines and efficiencies across the Group.

“Group revenue was $3,987 million, up 1% on HY20. EBIT before significant items was $323 million, up 47% from $219 million. Group cash flows from operating activities of $428 million were significantly higher than the $5 million outflow in the prior period, resulting from a higher EBIT and a material improvement in working capital. Group EBIT margins improved to 8.1% from 5.5%, with improvement across all operating divisions.

“We have seen a broadly stable market environment. Growth in the New Zealand residential sector has been offset by softer demand in Commercial and mixed conditions in infrastructure in both New Zealand and Australia. In all businesses, we have remained focused on executing our strategy, especially improving the underlying disciplines and efficiencies of our operations. The sustainable improvement in margins was achieved through pricing disciplines; targeted share gains; consolidation and automation of manufacturing and supply chains; and a more efficient overhead cost base.

“Overall, market factors – volume, share and price – contributed 15% of the Group’s increased EBIT while around 85% was the result of strategic improvements in operating efficiency.

“The Board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 12 cents per share. Given the strength of the Group’s performance and balance sheet, the Company has been able to put in place an updated banking agreement with its lenders which allows the Company to pay an interim dividend and retains the more favourable covenant levels until Jun 2021. The Board also expects to be in a position to approve a final FY21 dividend.

“Current indicators point to core volumes in NZ and Australia remaining at present levels through the second half, with robust demand for Residential housing in NZ. This market outlook assumes no material impact from COVID-19.

Overall, we expect FY21 Group EBIT (excluding significant items) to be in the range of $610 to $660 million.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fletcher Building on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Conversation: The Mysterious Existence Of A Leafless Kauri Stump, Kept Alive By Its Forest Neighbours

By Sebastian Leuzinger, Professor, Auckland University of Technology & Martin Karl-Friedrich Bader, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Auckland University of Technology Plants use their leaves to make food from the sun’s energy and carbon dioxide. ... More>>

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 