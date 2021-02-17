Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Straker Translations Scales Up Services On IBM Cloud

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: Straker Translations

Straker Translations Limited (ASX: STG) has chosen IBM Cloud to scale up translation services for 55 languages and target larger customers worldwide.

Straker is growing rapidly and has acquired multiple companies in recent years, the latest of which is Utah based Lingotek in January 2021.

The two year public cloud contract expands Straker’s relationship with IBM adding more capacity to grow, and provides an open foundation for Straker Translations to easily integrate its growing portfolio of business services and technologies. This underpins its goal of leading the industry in AI-driven translation solutions for document, website and media content translation, subtitling and voice over production.

Straker will now host its entire translation service on IBM Cloud and will be able to offer global translation services at greater scale, while also leveraging IBM’s industry-leading cloud security to address specific data privacy requirements across its key geographies.

Straker Translations’ CEO and Co-Founder, Grant Straker, says, “The $57B translation industry is being fundamentally changed by the accelerating use of AI across all facets of localisation, and to compete globally from New Zealand we rely on IBM’s leadership in Cloud and data security.”

“Working together we have a platform that allows us to grow while also improving translation technologies for 55 languages, potentially reaching a huge proportion of the global community.”

IBM New Zealand Country Leader David Hook says “IBM Cloud lays the foundations for open innovation – allowing for the seamless integration of technologies, while also helping organisations across industries meet security, resiliency, performance, and global deployment requirements. As Straker Translations builds a global business from New Zealand, it has the infrastructure to scale up existing services and introduce new ones as it adapts to changing industry needs.”

IBM Cloud features 'Keep Your Own Key' encryption capabilities backed by one of the highest level of security certification commercially available. This gives enterprises the ability to retain control of their own encryption keys so clients are the only ones who can control access to their data.

Straker recently announced that it had been appointed as a Strategic Translation Service Provider to support IBM Cloud Services, IBM Adaptive Translations Services and IBM Global Media Localisation. In May 2020, Straker provided sub-titling for IBM’s premier annual conference, THINK, held virtually due to COVID-19. This required creating sub-titles for 6,000 minutes of video, equivalent to 920,000 words, within just 10 days.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Straker Translations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Conversation: The Mysterious Existence Of A Leafless Kauri Stump, Kept Alive By Its Forest Neighbours

By Sebastian Leuzinger, Professor, Auckland University of Technology & Martin Karl-Friedrich Bader, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Auckland University of Technology Plants use their leaves to make food from the sun’s energy and carbon dioxide. ... More>>

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

RBNZ: Financial Stability Strengthened By Firmer LVR Restrictions

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is putting in place more stringent loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to reduce the risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending. The LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential ... More>>

ALSO:

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 