Resurgence Support Payment Welcome For Struggling Businesses

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 6:31 pm
Press Release: EMA

The quick shift out of COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and the availability of the Resurgence Support Payment will be helpful for Auckland region businesses hit hard by Sunday’s rapid move to regional border restrictions, says the EMA.

"Level 2 restrictions still make it hard for the hospitality and events sectors in the Auckland region, but yesterday’s move to make the Resurgence Support Payments available to hard-hit businesses after just seven days instead of 14, and including Level 2 restricted periods, will cushion the blow for those businesses that apply," says EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley.

"It’s also good to see the Government more willing to shift quickly through the alert levels as their confidence in systems has grown. I think many businesses were probably expecting the worst after detection of further community-based cases today, so a move to level two is very welcome for them."

"I’m sure the rest of the country will also be relieved to go back to Alert Level 1 restrictions and many from the Auckland region will now resume travel and business plans. The economic importance of the ability for businesses and residents of the Auckland region to move freely around the rest of the country is one thing that COVID-19 has highlighted for regional New Zealand economies."

Mr O’Riley urged businesses and communities to try and get back to business as usual as quickly as possible.

"A pattern of the restrictions is that city and town pedestrian traffic volumes reduce dramatically during Alert Levels 2, 3 and 4 and then take some time to recover, so there is a lingering commercial impact for businesses that we need to overcome more quickly."

For more information on COVID-19 in relation to business please see the EMA’s dedicated site covid19.ema.co.nz, call AdviceLine on 0800 300 362, or the Business Helpline on 0800 500 362.

