The Surprising Way To Detox Your Body

Detox teas, pills, and foods are all the rage right now. With influencers pushing ‘flat tummy teas’, savvy consumers know that these people actually have dieticians and trainers on staff. They don’t even likely drink the tea themselves that they promote. Many of these over-hyped supplements liekly don’t do anything for you, or at least their claims are wildly exaggerated. But did you know that there is a highly effective way to actually detoxify your body without ingesting, consuming, or drinking anything at all?

Detoxification is a term that simply refers to toxins leaving your body. This is a method of cleansing your body from the inside and getting rid of the toxins that have accumulated. This can help to provide relief from muscle pain, give you more energy, and maybe even help with losing weight.

Infrared saunas in Melbourne are taking over as the latest detox product – because they actually work. That’s right; infrared saunas can help to detoxify your body without you taking any kind of supplement. Far infrared treatments actually aren’t all that new. In-depth research has been delving into the benefits of this treatment for the past 25 years.

Infrared saunas have the ability to remove toxins from our bodies. The heat technology used by these is designed to increase how much you sweat. Not only does it increase your sweat levels, but can also release toxic heavy metals, ammonia, sulphuric acid, cholesterol, and sodium from your body. Eliminating toxins through sweating can reduce the workload of your kidneys and liver. This is a gentle and safe way of removing harmful chemicals from your system.

So, the next time you feel like you need a thorough detox, put down the tea and hop into a warm, soothing sauna.

