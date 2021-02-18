SkyCity Entertainment Group Appoints Chief Financial Officer

SkyCity Entertainment Group (SkyCity) has today announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer.

Michael Ahearne, CEO SkyCity Entertainment Group, says he is pleased to announce Ms Julie Amey has been appointed Chief Financial Officer joining SkyCity from Shell, Australia.

“Julie is a highly experienced executive who has worked in senior finance roles with the Shell Group internationally, and previously held positions at Fletcher Challenge Energy, BBC Worldwide Publishing and Deloitte & Touche.”

Ms Amey is a returning New Zealander and is very excited about the opportunity to move back to New Zealand with her family.

“I am delighted to be joining SkyCity, a dynamic organisation that continues to make positive progress, particularly in the areas of sustainability, diversity and inclusion. With my depth of experience in complex environments, I am well prepared to lead the strategy and financial performance of this leader in gaming, hospitality and entertainment in New Zealand and South Australia.”

Ms Amey will be commencing with SkyCity on 1 May 2021.

Ms Amey will be replacing Mr Rob Hamilton who resigned from SkyCity late last year and who will be departing the business on 26 February 2021.

“Julie will be a welcome addition to the senior leadership team at SkyCity. Her extensive financial experience and strong leadership skills will complement the mix of operational and specialist skills we have around our leadership table,” said Mr Ahearne.

© Scoop Media