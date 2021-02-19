Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trout Farming Economically Unviable And Potentially Disastrous To NZ

Friday, 19 February 2021, 12:04 pm
Press Release: NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers

The New Zealand Federation of Freshwater Anglers (NZFFA), a national trout and rivers advocacy body, states that trout farming would be of no nett economic benefit to New Zealand and could be disastrous to the country’s tourism-related wild trout sports fishing ‘industry’ that is conservatively estimated to be worth over $1.5 million annually and which employs thousands of people in rural areas.

NZFFA was responding to a report (BusinessDesk Feb 16,) that government was not opposed to commercial trout farming but did not see it as an immediately need. The association’s president Dr Peter Trolove, a veterinarian with first-hand experience of fish farming in Scotland, said the BusinessDesk report contained welcome news quoting unnamed Government ministers as stating it would be “many years” away before legalising trout farming was considered; but it was regrettable that those ministers reportedly believed trout farming was “worth considering”. Trolove noted that the official position of Government now was opposed to trout farming because current legislation prohibited the commercial farming of trout for very good reasons.

“It is interesting to note an NZ Institute of Economic Research [NZIER] study quoted in the BusinessDesk report, stated trout farming could be worth $48 million by 2030. That pales into insignificance compared to the conservative estimate of well over one billion dollars annually earned by present trout sports fishery,” he said.

Detrimental

The contrast was even more pronounced because trout farming would be severely detrimental to the recreational trout fishery, with numerous overseas examples of trout being wiped out in entire river systems by diseases emanating from trout farms.

“The sports fishery is of great value in terms of contributing greatly to domestic tourism and international tourism – generating spending outside of cities into rural heartland regions. There are also the aesthetic and health benefits of outdoor exercise in sports fishing.

“Trout farming, by its damage to the natural wild fishery via various dangers, like imported diseases and poaching (once a monetary price was put on trout flesh), would quickly erode that billion dollar yearly asset. The importation of cheap trout flesh products would be required under the World Trade Organisation’s free market rules if commercial trout farming was allowed and this would quickly make NZ farms unsustainable due to be unable to compete against Asian and other imports on low prices. Commercialisation of trout would also provide a monetary incentive for poaching and black markets as has happened with other wild resources such as venison, paua and crayfish.”

Disease Potential

He said the potential for disease within fish farms was graphically illustrated by losses in King Salmon’s fish farms in the Marlborough Sounds where the company accepted 20% losses as normal and have sustained losses between 40 and 70% on their Marlborough Sounds salmon farms in recent years. Despite two fish pathogens being identified, one indigenous to this country and the other identified for the first time in NZ, both MPI and NZKS passed off this probable disease incursion by assuming the new pathogen has always been present. They blamed the unacceptable level of mortalities on “global warming” despite an independent panel and a Massey PhD student supporting the fish pathogens as the most likely cause of the deaths. The Scottish Government has would find all these mortality levels unacceptable.

Select Committee Short-comings

Trolove was critical of the evidence presented to a recent parliamentary select committee which heard a petition last year from a former Golden Bay salmon farmer calling for the abolition of the current legislative ban on trout farming. The evidence was simply an unformed essay supporting aquaculture in general with little about the benefits or otherwise of farming trout. No budgets or cost-benefit analyses were offered.

The select committee had heard evidence from Fish & Game NZ, Department of Conservation and Ministry of Primary Industries all which had opposed trout farming for various reasons but had been ignored by the committee. In addition NZFFA and the trout fishing public were given no opportunity to make submissions.

“This select committee’s actions were bordering on an undemocratic process,” Trolove said.

The Council of Outdoor Recreation Associations of NZ (CORANZ) also expressed concern at government’s plans to expand the aquaculture sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Real Estate: House Price Growth Rates In Hawke’s Bay Skyrocket Ahead Of Rest Of New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay is leading the property ‘pack’ proving a post lockdown land of milk and money, continuing to outstrip the rest of the country with the highest annual growth rate in house price values. But experts warn an overheated market is fast ... More>>

The Conversation: The Mysterious Existence Of A Leafless Kauri Stump, Kept Alive By Its Forest Neighbours

By Sebastian Leuzinger, Professor, Auckland University of Technology & Martin Karl-Friedrich Bader, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Auckland University of Technology Plants use their leaves to make food from the sun’s energy and carbon dioxide. ... More>>

Transport: Crown Confirms Participation In Air New Zealand Equity Raise

The Crown has today confirmed in a letter to Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh that subject to Cabinet being satisfied with the terms of Air New Zealand’s proposed equity capital raise to be completed by 30 June 2021, it would participate ... More>>

Trade Me Property: Wellington Rents The First In NZ To Pass $600

Wellington’s rental market kicked off 2021 with a bang, the region’s median weekly rent hit a record-breaking $615 per week in January, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

Motor Industry Association: January 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Show A Good Rate Of Recovery

Chief Executive David Crawford says that the January 2021 figures reveal a strong start for the new year. Registrations of 13,893 were 6.2% up on January 2020, making it the third strongest January on record. “The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 