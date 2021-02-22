Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Long Bay Landholdings – Development Opportunities In A Proven And Popular Suburb

Monday, 22 February 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A trio of large residential development landholdings overlooking one of Auckland’s biggest and newest planned suburban enclaves – some 25 years in the making - have been placed on the market for sale.

The lots are located overlooking metropolitan Auckland’s northern-most beach – picturesque Long Bay – and are situated close to several social infrastructure amenities. This includes the suburb’s recently developed retail hub Long Bay Village, well-established high-decile schools and the expansive beachfront Long Bay Regional Park.

The sites consist of:

  • 251 Glenvar Road - a 3.0-hectare greenfield development site with two zonings – the first being residential – large lot, and the second being residential – single house.
  • Neighbouring 203 Glenvar Road – a 2.29-hectare greenfield development site with two zonings – the first being residential – large lot, and the second being residential – single house;

and

  • 18 Glenvar Ridge Road – a 3.23-hectare site which is dual zoned, comprising a mix of Residential – Large Lot zone and Rural-Residential, privately positioned atop Glenvar Ridge Road.

These development properties sit adjacent to one of Auckland’s longest-planned urban residential developments, ranked alongside Hobsonville Point, Millwater, and Stonefields in terms of sheer size. The majority of housing stock at Long Bay has been constructed over the past 10 years.

Last year, 76 individual residential sections sold in Long Bay – with home construction already underway in many of the addresses, and more dwellings being built this year. Major Long Bay developers, Templeton Group, have contributed to this, along with their succession of lifestyle lot sales at Vaughan’s Ridge. Templeton has also sold every house in two individual off-plan terraced house developments, which demonstrates the clear demand in the area.

With much of Long Bay’s outer fringe now built up with established housing occupied by an affluent populace, the adjoining greenfield blocks at 251 and 203 Glenvar Road, and the nearby site at 18 Glenvar Ridge Road, provide the next evolution of large-scale property development within the suburb.

An initial subdivision development plan shows that up to 22 sections could be built across 203 and 251 Glenvar Road in a range of size options, from 600sqm to 17,150sqm. Both sites are a neat square shape with an elevated and vegetated southern boundary, sloping down toward a flatter grassed glade area.

Sea views are possible from the elevated southern slopes of 203 Glenvar Road and from the north-eastern corner of the site. Two separate access points exist, one for each of the titles.

The 18 Glenvar Ridge Road site is undulating with sea views to the east, and down into the upper reaches of the Vaughan’s Stream to the north. The site slopes from the road ridge level, down through an alternation of vegetation and natural platforms. The lower reaches of the site have a ‘glade’ feel and a vegetation conservation area. This site could be a lifestyle oasis for a lucky purchaser but it is also subdividable into an anticipated seven lots.

The properties are being offered for sale by deadline private treaty through Bayleys Auckland and Bayleys North Shore, with offers closing on March 12, 2021 unless sold prior. The neighbouring Glenvar Road sites, and the Glenvar Ridge Road landholding, can be purchased together, or as two individual sites.

Bayleys Auckland brokers Layne Harwood and Michael Nees said the landholdings at 203 Glenvar Road and 251 Glenvar Road straddled two sub-precincts within the Long Bay locale, known as Sub-precinct B and Sub-precinct D under the Auckland Council Plan.

“For years now, commentary in the public domain has been rife about how long it takes for large residential development landholdings in Auckland to come onto the market – and the effect this has on the supply and demand curve…. and ultimately prices. Long Bay’s evolution over nearly a quarter of a century typifies that commentary, and these blocks for sale will be among the last in the area on this size and scale – opening up new sections for urban Auckland,” said Harwood.



Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
