Applications Open For 2022 General Practice And Rural Hospital Medicine Training

Monday, 22 February 2021, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners has opened applications for doctors wanting to specialise in general practice and/or rural hospital medicine, starting in February 2022.

The two qualifications, which can be undertaken separately, or together to obtain Dual Fellowship, are a mix of clinical and academic post-graduate training for people who already have a medical degree.

Dr Samantha Murton, President of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners says, "New Zealand always needs more general practitioners and rural hospital doctors, so we wholeheartedly welcome applications from doctors wanting to specialise in a field that delivers a meaningful difference to the health of our people.

"General practice and rural hospital medicine is a vibrant, challenging, and rewarding profession that treats 96 percent of people in the community and we always need more doctors to join us in practice," she said.

Apply for the General Practice Education Programme (GPEP)

Apply for the Rural Hospital Medicine Training Programme (RHM)

Application to either or both programmes can be made online before 19 April 2021.

