Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Passion Persists

Monday, 22 February 2021, 6:24 pm
Press Release: REINZ

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 298 less lifestyle property sales (-9.7%) for the three months ended January 2021 than for the three months ended December 2020. Overall, there were 2,773 lifestyle property sales in the three months ended January 2021, compared to 1,800 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended January 2020 (+54.1%), and 3,071 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended December 2020.

9,037 lifestyle properties were sold in the year to January 2021, 1,888 (26.4%) more than were sold in the year to January 2020. The value of lifestyle properties sold was $8.39 billion for the year to January 2021.

The median price for all lifestyle properties sold in the three months to January 2021 was $847,000 and was $121,500 higher compared to the three months ended January 2020 (+16.7%).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman, at REINZ says: “Whilst the 3-month period ending January 2021 reflected a continuation of a very strong market throughout the country, the actual month of January at 642 sales reflected a nose-dive from the results over the preceding six months which recorded an average figure of 980 sales per month across the country – an incredible performance.

“All regions apart from Gisborne were impacted in the drop referred to above, with results in some locations down in excess of 50%.

“Irrespective of the reduction in volumes, which after all did coincide with the annual holiday period, the median price for the country, at $847,000, was still an outstanding result,” he concludes.

A quick round up for New Zealand includes: -

  • Upper North - Acknowledging the reduction in volumes noted, Northland had a well balanced performance across the region, equally, the pattern throughout the Auckland location remained strong, particularly in Rodney and Franklin where the median price remained on par, but Waikato lost a lot of ground in terms of volumes, albeit experienced a strong lift of 9.5% in the median price
  • Mid North Island - Sales volumes in the Bay of Plenty/Rotorua district for January were decimated, particularly in the Western Bay of Plenty, yet the median price held; Gisborne results were modest whilst Hawke’s Bay lost 25% in volume although improved in price from the previous period; Taranaki sales really caved in with a 59% drop compared to Manawatu/Wanganui, Wairarapa and Wellington which rode out the storm relatively well, as well as maintaining par in terms of median price
  • Upper South Island - Nelson/Marlborough dropped a solid 38.5% in sales volumes with Marlborough being impacted more heavily than the Tasman district; values remained steady; the situation was very similar for sales on the West Coast albeit values eased; Canterbury experienced a lesser easing in volumes at 21%, but consistently solid sales throughout the Waimakariri and Selwyn districts kept the median price close to par; similarly, Ashburton activity was very steady
  • Lower South Island - Activity in Otago and Southland contracted dramatically over the holiday period with reductions in sales volumes of 53% and 56% respectively, those losses being spread evenly across all districts; values eased slightly in Otago but in contrast, improved slightly in Southland.

All 14 regions recorded an increase in sales compared to January 2020 with Auckland (+233 sales) and Canterbury (+186 sales) observing the biggest increases. Southland recorded the smallest increase in sales (+1 sales) in the three months to January 2021 compared to the three months to January 2020. Compared to the three months to December 2020, one region recorded an increase in sales.

Thirteen regions saw the median price of lifestyle blocks increase between the three months ending January 2020 and the three months ending January 2021. The most notable examples were in Gisborne (+60%), Bay of Plenty (+38%) and Southland (+28%) and only exception was West Coast (-14%).

The median number of days to sell for lifestyle properties was nine days less in the three months to January 2021 than in the three months to January 2020, sitting at 49 days. Compared to the three months ended December 2020 the median number of days to sell was one day shorter. Manawatu/Wanganui recorded the shortest number of days to sell in January 2021 at 34 days, followed by Wellington (37 days). West Coast recorded the longest number of days to sell at 135 days, followed by Northland at 66 days.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

Real Estate: House Price Growth Rates In Hawke’s Bay Skyrocket Ahead Of Rest Of New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay is leading the property ‘pack’ proving a post lockdown land of milk and money, continuing to outstrip the rest of the country with the highest annual growth rate in house price values. But experts warn an overheated market is fast ... More>>

The Conversation: The Mysterious Existence Of A Leafless Kauri Stump, Kept Alive By Its Forest Neighbours

By Sebastian Leuzinger, Professor, Auckland University of Technology & Martin Karl-Friedrich Bader, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Auckland University of Technology Plants use their leaves to make food from the sun’s energy and carbon dioxide. ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 