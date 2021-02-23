Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Cloud Workforce Management Solution For Shift-based Businesses To Launch In New Zealand

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 9:49 am
Press Release: MYOB

Opportunity for local mid-market businesses to be amongst first to use new platform with Expressions of Interest now open


Following on from last year’s announcement of its investment in workforce management (WFM) platform Roubler, MYOB – a leading provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Payroll Software (PS) in New Zealand and Australia – is set to launch a new solution to market that will help simplify and streamline workforce management for shift-based businesses.

The upcoming release of the new workforce management attachment will mark a new milestone for MYOB’s Enterprise division, which will now provide mid-market businesses with the opportunity to combine their ERP, PS and WFM software under a single, seamless integrated cloud platform – MYOB Advanced.

As well as being available as an attachment to the new MYOB Advanced People, PayGlobal customers managing larger workforces will also be able to take advantage of the new workforce management solution which can be easily added to their existing software.

MYOB Enterprise Head of Product, Frank Feustel, explains that in order to fulfill their business’s growth potential and remain competitive, it’s more important than ever for employers to ensure they’re equipped with the right tools to successfully manage their ever-changing workforces.

“We’ve seen from the results of MBIE’s National Survey of Employment Intentions that there is a clear drive amongst mid-market businesses to grow their employee numbers in 2021. What’s more, 22% of businesses with 20+ employees are also expecting to increase the number of part-time staff*.

“While it’s heartening to see such positivity around hiring ambitions, the benefits of bringing new talent into a business can only really be maximised when the whole process is managed well. There’s a kaleidoscope of moving parts for businesses to manage when it comes to hiring, onboarding and paying new employees and our solutions have been designed with both business performance and local compliance requirements in mind.”

Complete with features that cater to the needs of shift-based workforces, the new MYOB workforce management offering will be available in New Zealand from early April and Expressions of Interest are now open for mid-market businesses who want to take advantage of the new release.

Capabilities offered through the new solution will see businesses in industries like retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and construction, create and automate rosters based on employee skills, onboard new starters quickly and easily, streamline timesheet approvals, and seamlessly manage workforces across multiple locations.

To register Expressions of Interest, businesses can visit: https://www.myob.com/nz/comms/enterprise/workforce-management

