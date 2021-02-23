Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Public Servants Have Earned New Zealand’s Trust

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: PSA

New Zealanders Say They Trust The Public Service More Than Ever, And The Union For Public Servants Says Members Are Happy To Hear That After A Sometimes Difficult Year.

The Latest Kiwis Count Survey Has Been Released By Te Kawa Mataaho, The Public Service Commission. It Reveals That 69% Of New Zealanders Trust The Public Service, A Major Increase From 51% The Previous Year And The Highest Result Since The Survey Began In 2007.

"New Zealand’s Public Servants Deserve To Feel Proud. They Are The Least Corrupt And Most Resilient Government Workforce On The Planet, And Their Fellow Citizens Place Well Deserved Faith In Them," Says PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies.

"You Learn Who Your Friends Are During A Crisis, And 2020 Taught Us All How Much We Rely On Well-funded, Well-organised Public And Community Services. The People Of New Zealand Have Been Protected From The Pandemic By Border Workers, Health Workers And So Many Other Public Servants All Over This Country."

The Kiwis Count Survey Has Consistently Revealed Very High Levels Of Public Approval For Their Interactions With Local Councils And Government Agencies.

"Whether Applying For A Passport, Filing A Personal Tax Return Or Visiting The Public Library, New Zealanders Are Overwhelmingly Satisfied With The Service They Receive," Says Ms Davies.

"Public Servants Are Sometimes Unfairly Attacked By Unscrupulous Employers Or Cynical Politicians, So It’s Great To See A Vote Of Confidence From The People Who Really Matter. New Zealanders Do Not Want Their Public Services Cut Or Their Public Assets Privatised. They Trust Their Public Servants To Get On With The Job And Help This Country Thrive."

 

