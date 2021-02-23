Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

E-waste Recycling Trial Launches At 16 Noel Leeming Stores

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 11:12 am
Press Release: Noel Leeming

Noel Leeming is trialling a free e-waste recycling programme in partnership with TechCollect NZ, a not-for-profit organisation committed to supporting product stewardship for electrical and electronic products in Aotearoa.

The recycling programme aims to divert thousands of kilograms of e-waste from landfill by offering free drop-off recycle points at 16 participating Noel Leeming retail stores nationwide.

Customers and small businesses can take e-wate including printers, computers, laptops and tablets, as well as peripherals such as keyboards, mice, power supplies, monitors, copiers, scanners and multifunction printers and cameras to a participating Noel Leeming retail store. Customers are responsible for clearing personal data from devices prior to dropping it off in store for recycling.

Excluded products include televisions, white goods, non-IT electronics, loose batteries, toner and ink cartridges. Mobile phones can continue to be recycled through the Noel Leeming partnership programme with Re:Mobile.

David Benattar, Chief Sustainability Officer at The Warehouse Group, said the programme allows customers to responsibly and conveniently dispose of their e-waste in one of our 16 stores free of charge.

E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world, with the average Kiwi generating more than 21kgs of e-waste each year. By introducing a programme where unwanted Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment can safely be recycled, we are hopeful we can divert a considerable amount of e-waste from New Zealand landfills,” commented Benattar.

As part of the partnership, Noel Leeming will encourage recycling and reusing wherever possible and adhere to stringent health, safety, and environmental standards to support a sustainable environment and circular economy.

“We are pleased to be able to offer another way for climate-conscious Kiwis to live more sustainably. The service aims to process as much material in New Zealand as possible; however, some components recovered will get processed overseas.”

Noel Leeming is the exclusive retail partner for the expanded TechCollect NZ programme.

Michael Dudley, Senior Policy Manager, TechCollect NZ, said, “We are delighted to be working with Noel Leeming to tackle the challenge of responsible and sustainable e-waste management, whilst helping New Zealand transition towards a more circular economy.

“As the demand for new technology increases so does our e-waste footprint, with nearly 100,000 tonnes of e-waste generated in New Zealand each year. In addition to the support provided by Noel Leeming, we are fortunate to have the backing of some of the world’s leading technology brands such as Canon, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Microsoft and Toshiba supporting our initiative and spearheading e-waste product stewardship in New Zealand.”

Noel Leeming is part of the wider The Warehouse Group, which is taking responsibility for its impact on the environment. In 2019 the Group, also compromising The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, TheMarket.com, 1-day.co.nz and Torpedo7 - became the first large organisation in the country and third major retailer in the world, to go carbon zero.

The stores participating in the recycling trial include Whangarei Supa, St Lukes Mega Centre, Wairau Park, Manukau Supa Centre, Te Rapa, Tauranga, Rotorua, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Lower Hutt, Nelson, Moorhouse, Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Noel Leeming on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

Real Estate: House Price Growth Rates In Hawke’s Bay Skyrocket Ahead Of Rest Of New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay is leading the property ‘pack’ proving a post lockdown land of milk and money, continuing to outstrip the rest of the country with the highest annual growth rate in house price values. But experts warn an overheated market is fast ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 