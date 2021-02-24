Introducing The Mitsubishi Outlander 2022

The automotive world has been waiting with baited breath for the reveal of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander for years. Replacing the iconic SUV that debuted in 2012, the 2022 Outlander has a lot to live up to… and we believe it’s done just that, bringing New Zealand’s favourite 7 seater SUV into the future with some impressive features both visually and performance wise. Simon Lucas North Shore Mitsubishi is excited to reveal the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

The next-generation Outlander is the first vehicle to take advantage of Mitsubishi’s recent partnership with Nissan, using features from the 2021 Nissan Rogue to complement and enhance features Outlander fans have become accustomed to. It shares the Rogue’s wheel base, powertrain and a few interior parts. However, Mitsubishi has made a third row of seats as standard to the new Outlander models. This clearly shows that Mitsubishi has kept its finger on the pulse of what drew consumers originally to the Outlander - its incredible versatility and use of space.

The exterior design of the new Outlander features design elements that were featured in Mitsubishi’s concept for the Engenberg Tourer PHEV, albeit toned down for the consumer market. This is evident with its split-headlight arrangement. These are razor-thin LEDs that act as daytime running lights and indicators whereas a three-zone lighting element lower down the bumper houses the LED fog lights as well as the high and low beams. This gives the 2022 Outlander a distinctive facade that you’re sure not to miss. Couple this with iconic call backs to flagship Mitsubishi design - such as the C-shaped strips of chrome as a nod to the brush guards on the Montero/Pajero SUV and a lower bumper opening akin to the Lancer Evolution X - and the new Outlander definitely out styles its predecessor. The side profile fully embraces the concepts we saw in the Engenberg Tourer PHEV. The design sensibilities of the front headlights are echoed at the back, with thin tail lights, and a hexagon on the hatch that pays homage to the external spare tires of past SUVs.

The updated design is not only evident in the SUVs exterior, with a complete overhaul of the Outlander’s interior. It features more space while replacing the company’s old, somewhat dated information centre with an 8 inch or optional 9 inch touch screen.

Visually, the 2022 Outlander is a modern marvel that wholeheartedly embraces the history of its predecessors.

But what is under the hood? The durability and versatility of the original line-up of Outlanders is what put it ahead of the pack, and the 2022 model is looking to do the same. It features a 2.5L inline-four engine equipped with variable transmission, putting out 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 181-pound-feet (245 newton-meters) to either the front, or all four wheels. This power is complemented by a vehicle that is built to be efficient - a feature high on the priority for Outlander fans. It is expected to provide 9l/100km for the city, 7.5l/100km motorway, and 8.5l/100km combined for the two-wheel-drive model. The all-wheel-drive model is expected to have 9.5l/7.7l/8.8l / 100km respectively.

The Super-All-Wheel control is the name Mitsubishi dubs its four-wheel-drive system. It integrates a hydraulic centre clutch to portion control torque instantly to both the front and rear axles. Unlike other systems, it does not rely on wheel slip to send power to opposite ends of the Outlander. In the case that a slip is detected, the system reacts by braking the spinning wheel to keep power headed to those with traction. Furthermore, it is capable of selectively braking individual wheels while taking corners to reduce understeer and providing incredible stability. This smooth driving experience is enhanced even further with all the new standard and available safety features, known as MI-PILOT driver-assistance. This includes adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist which help with reducing driver fatigue on the motorway and most likely will also coordinate with the navigation system (on applicable models) to reduce speed in advance of any curves in the road. On top of this, it offers traffic jam assistance, allowing the Outlander to halt in heavy traffic and accelerating if the vehicle has been stopped for less than 30 seconds.

Additional features for the driver assist technology include:

Traffic sign recognition

Predictive forward collision monitoring

Automatic high beams

Blind spot warning

Lane-departure intervention

Most of these features are present in even the base model of the new Outlander, while a few features such as blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane centering are more likely to be packaged with the midlevel models and higher.

The team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi look forward to having the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander in our showroom as soon it hits New Zealand Shores in the first half of this year. We can’t wait for you to test drive it and feel what it is like to drive the future of Mitsubishi’s coveted Outlander series. For more information on the 2022 Outlander, head over to our website today

