Allison Arthur-Young Appointed Russell McVeagh's New Board Chair

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 9:47 am
Press Release: Russell McVeagh

Russell McVeagh Partner and Board member Allison Arthur-Young has been elected as Russell McVeagh's Board Chair.

Allison Arthur-Young

Arthur-Young, who has been a Board member for three years, succeeds outgoing Board Chair Malcolm Crotty who has completed his term, having served three years in the role. Crotty will resume his full-time practice as a key Litigation partner at the firm.

Joining the firm in 2005, Arthur-Young is a partner in the firm's Environment, Planning and Natural Resources group. Prior to joining the Board in 2018, she was the group's National Practice Group Chair.

In other changes to the Board, partners Ian Beaumont and Tom Hunt join the Board alongside current Board members, Matt Kersey and Mei Fern Johnson. Joe Windmeyer joins Crotty in stepping down following their tenures.

CEO Jo Avenell said, "Both Allison and Malcolm, alongside the rest of the Board, have done an incredible job navigating our firm through many challenges over the last few years, including most recently the impact of COVID-19, and the firm's culture transformation. I would like to acknowledge Malcolm's steady stewardship which has been integral to shaping Russell McVeagh into the firm we are today."

In accepting the appointment, Arthur-Young said, "It is an honour to be appointed as Board Chair of Russell McVeagh and I look forward to continuing the progress and momentum we have all made in ensuring we are a firm our clients and our people are proud to be associated with."

Outgoing Board Chair Crotty said, "I am extremely proud of Russell McVeagh and our people within the firm. I'm confident I leave the Board in very capable hands and look forward to continuing to see our firm go from strength to strength."

Avenell says, 'The make-up of the new Board ensures we have struck a good balance between having consistency of stewardship and governance, as well as fresh insights and perspectives. We are confident we are well placed to continue to remain a market-leading New Zealand firm."

At the same meeting, Polly Pope was elected as Chair of the Partnership. Pope, a Litigation partner, succeeds Sarah Keene in this role. CEO Jo Avenell rounds out the firm's key leadership roles.

