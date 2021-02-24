Ben Turner Joins Westpac NZ As Treasurer

Westpac NZ has appointed experienced banker Ben Turner as its Treasurer.

Mr Turner started in the role earlier this month and leads the Westpac NZ Treasury team which is responsible for managing Westpac NZ’s balance sheet, liquidity management and access to on-shore and off-shore wholesale markets.

He has spent nearly 20 years in the banking and financial services sector in New Zealand and Europe, including Treasury roles at Union Bank of Switzerland, Lloyds Banking Group and Goldman Sachs.

Westpac NZ Chief Financial Officer Ian Hankins says Mr Turner brings the right experience, judgement and skills to an important role.

“Banks have played a big part in helping keep money flowing to businesses and households who have needed it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ben brings a fresh perspective and sound leadership to the Treasury team and with him at the helm, we’ll continue helping our customers navigate any uncertainty ahead,” Mr Hankins says.

Mr Turner says he’s looking forward to a new challenge, having recently returned to New Zealand from London with his family.

“I’m fortunate to be working closely with a highly-regarded team at Westpac, to ensure we maintain our strong financial standing and support New Zealand’s economic recovery,” Mr Turner says.

He replaces former Treasurer Jim Reardon, who left last year after ten years in the role.

