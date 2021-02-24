Consumers Save Money On Marketing Using This One Strategy

Lately, more and more small businesses in New Zealand are making a fascinating discovery; by changing their marketing focus, they are saving money while still achieving impressive results.

If you’re a small business owner who doesn’t know what content marketing is, it’s about time you did. Content marketing is a form of inbound marketing that utilises materials such as blogs, images, podcasts, and infographics to promote your goods and services to customers. As opposed to these resources screaming ‘buy my stuff!’, they are instead designed to naturally stimulate interest in your products. The focus is on finding a topic relevant to your brand that customers want to know more about and providing information on that subject.

So, if you’re a footwear brand, rather than writing about how fabulous your shoes are, you could write an article on the best types of socks to wear with running shoes. Which socks reduce the likelihood of blisters? Which can wick away sweat most efficiently? This article would offer useful information to consumers while subtly promoting your footwear.

New research shows that content marketing offers up to 62% cost savings compared to traditional marketing techniques. Rather than using pay-per-click advertising, why not give your customers a compelling reason to visit your site? Saving on marketing costs isn’t the only draw of content marketing, however. One study found that it can generate up to three times more leads for your company. More leads = more sales.

Look up the best business blogs to follow to get an idea of what content marketing looks like for other brands. This way, you can get a feel for what they are doing and create a similar strategy for yourself. One local provider of copywriting services Christchurch is a popular choice for companies who don’t have the time or skills to create their own content marketing materials. Context Genesis creates descriptive infographics, informational blogs, and more for their customers. They are a local New Zealand business with clients all over the world benefiting from their blog writing services. Invest in content marketing today, and you won’t regret it.

