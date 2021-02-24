Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumers Save Money On Marketing Using This One Strategy

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Context Genesis

 

Lately, more and more small businesses in New Zealand are making a fascinating discovery; by changing their marketing focus, they are saving money while still achieving impressive results.

If you’re a small business owner who doesn’t know what content marketing is, it’s about time you did. Content marketing is a form of inbound marketing that utilises materials such as blogs, images, podcasts, and infographics to promote your goods and services to customers. As opposed to these resources screaming ‘buy my stuff!’, they are instead designed to naturally stimulate interest in your products. The focus is on finding a topic relevant to your brand that customers want to know more about and providing information on that subject.

So, if you’re a footwear brand, rather than writing about how fabulous your shoes are, you could write an article on the best types of socks to wear with running shoes. Which socks reduce the likelihood of blisters? Which can wick away sweat most efficiently? This article would offer useful information to consumers while subtly promoting your footwear.

New research shows that content marketing offers up to 62% cost savings compared to traditional marketing techniques. Rather than using pay-per-click advertising, why not give your customers a compelling reason to visit your site? Saving on marketing costs isn’t the only draw of content marketing, however. One study found that it can generate up to three times more leads for your company. More leads = more sales.

Look up the best business blogs to follow to get an idea of what content marketing looks like for other brands. This way, you can get a feel for what they are doing and create a similar strategy for yourself. One local provider of copywriting services Christchurch is a popular choice for companies who don’t have the time or skills to create their own content marketing materials. Context Genesis creates descriptive infographics, informational blogs, and more for their customers. They are a local New Zealand business with clients all over the world benefiting from their blog writing services. Invest in content marketing today, and you won’t regret it.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Context Genesis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

Real Estate: House Price Growth Rates In Hawke’s Bay Skyrocket Ahead Of Rest Of New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay is leading the property ‘pack’ proving a post lockdown land of milk and money, continuing to outstrip the rest of the country with the highest annual growth rate in house price values. But experts warn an overheated market is fast ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 