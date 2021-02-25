Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Blockpass And UREEQA Bring Identity Verification To Creators

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 5:09 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Blockpass is proud to reveal another new partnership this week which will see the integration of Blockpass' KYC solution into a brand new platform. This new expansion of KYC coverage comes to the UREEQA platform, which protects, manages and monetizes creative work. Both companies will work together to ensure that creators of unique works can identify themselves and claim ownership of their compositions, opening up greater opportunities for people to conduct business and pursue their goals.

On UREEQA, users can pay a small fee to stake claim to their creative works, such as music, videos, eBooks, source code, art etc. In the future, UREEQA will expand to other forms of work including patents, trademarks and industrial design. Validators work to ensure that creative content on UREEQA is original, earning URQA tokens and a UREEQA Validator Rating (UV Rating) based on their performance. Once a creator's work has been successfully validated, a non-fungible token is generated; this token is the creator's immutable claim to the creation. The NFT then enters the UREEQA Premium Protected Collection - a dynamic online platform where the creation will be showcased, enabling users to buy, sell, distribute, license or complete a legally compliant STO. The UREEQA Premium Protected Collection also includes a social element where users can rate, comment on and like creative work, or contact each other to discuss collaboration opportunities.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users.

"UREEQA is an excellent example of how blockchain technology can enhance a specific industry and improve people's choices and opportunities," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Creative works represent peoples' unique talents and often their most prized work; helping UREEQA to prove that and to validate ownership, alongside creating new avenues for people to buy and sell and collaborate, are exactly the kind of benefits that blockchain and Blockpass exist to facilitate."

"As we work on providing decentralized services to help protect creative works, identity verification is an important first step to ensuring that we are engaging in consulting arrangements with known entities. We evaluated multiple KYC service providers and Blockpass was the clear winner. The platform is easy to use and the support has been stellar," said Harsch Khandelwal, CEO of UREEQA.

Robert Eccles, UREEQA COO, noted: "UREEQA is deeply committed to providing our customers with high quality services and products. Invariably, in doing so we have to rely on partners in some areas. Therefore, we are extremely careful and discerning in who we partner with. We evaluated multiple KYC service providers and we concluded that partnering with Blockpass was the clear choice. Their platform is easy to use and the support has been stellar."

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with, and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance.

With a current 90%+ discount on its services, a fact made possible due to the unique reusable nature of its verification method, and put in place to help as many people as possible access KYC in the current pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

