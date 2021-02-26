Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Xiaomi Releases New Zealand’s Most Affordable 5G Smartphone

Friday, 26 February 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Xiomi

Xiaomi releases New Zealand’s most affordable 5G smartphone

As the 5G rollout ramps up around New Zealand, Kiwis need look no further than the Redmi Note 9T 5G – New Zealand’s most affordable 5G smartphone, to make the most of the eye-wateringly high-speeds on offer.

The third largest smartphone provider in the world, global technology company Xiaomi has been redefining what value means in the world of phones since 2010. Their ethos is “innovation for everyone”, to which cost is the biggest barrier for many consumers.

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is the latest device in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series, which has amassed 20,000,000 users globally. When Xiaomi asked its users what they most wanted in their next Redmi Note smartphone, the results had a strong common theme – 5G capability. Enter Redmi Note’s first ever 5G smartphone, the Redmi Note 9T.

With a price point of only $399, the Redmi Note 9T is New Zealand’s most affordable smartphone with 5G capability. Mi Oceania, spokesperson, Eric Chang, says they’re excited to show New Zealanders a more accessible entry-point for 5G.

Kiwis do not want to pay five times the price for a smartphone with 5G capability. While Xiaomi is still a bit of an underdog in the New Zealand market, everything it makes is high-quality, well-designed and at a low cost, with the company committed to no more than five per cent of profit margins on key hardware lines to achieve this. With the Note 9T, Kiwis do not have to compromise quality features to access to the latest technology.”

Redmi Note 9T’s speed is about smooth connectivity, ready to give users unparalleled speed, advanced connectivity with dual SIM 5G. With two different 5G networks, users can maximise network coverage to get a 5G connection that is always on in areas that it is available.

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is available from Friday 26 February 2021, and is available in Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple for $399 in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration from Mi Store Sylvia Park, online at www.mi-store.co.nz and at all PB Tech stores nationwide.

For more information and full product specs on the Redmi Note 9T, please visit: Redmi Note 9T 5G.

Feature list

Brilliant design, durable build

With a splash-proof and fingerprint resistant coating, the unibody 3D allows a comfortable grip while featuring a redesigned side fingerprint sensor for ergonomic comfort and speedy unlocking. Ready to protect from drops, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 to protect from accidental drops. Also equipped for quick and easy contactless payments. In case you still need it, the design still includes a 3.5mm headphone jack to have the choice of corded or uncorded headphones.

Capture your world with a powerful 48MP camera

The 9T adopts a brand-new halo camera design, the 48MP high-res AI triple camera is ready to capture all your memorable moments with utmost clarity. Plus, 2MP depth sensor for portrait modes, a 2MP macro lens to capture life’s little joys, and a dedicated night mode. The front camera features a 13MP camera, should you wish to capture a high-definition selfie in the moment. Video recording capabilities includes 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p video recording at 30/60fps.

Immersive multimedia system

The generously sized high definition 6.53” screen is only the start of a great multimedia experience. A rare feature that is usually only reserved for expensive flagship smartphones, the 9T brings dual speakers to the mid-range sector. Never miss a beat, as audio is louder and more immersive, and even includes smart orientation technology.

More battery, fewer worries

A big concern of those looking to make the shift to 5G is the effect the increase of power will have on the drain of the battery life. The 9T was designed with this in mind, and will power you through a full day and beyond with its 15 hours of navigation, 18 hours of video playback or 11 hours of gaming. Powerful software features that bring out the fullest potential of your battery capacity, with four battery optimisation features that you can easily enable in your settings. Once the battery runs low, the 18W fast charger allows you to charge 33% in just 30 minutes, making sure that you are always ready to go. The high charge cycle count battery delivers increased overall lifespan, and lasts up to almost three years without significant degradation.

5G SIM Connectivity:

Vodafone (and Vodafone MVNOs where applicable) will automatically access 5G connections when the SIM is inserted in the handset. For Spark/Skinny, if the SIM card has not been inserted into a 5G-capable handset before, the network may not automatically provision 5G onto the SIM – this is the case for all 5G handsets Spark do not range themselves. This can be resolved by either calling Spark, visiting a Spark store, or using the Spark live chat. For Skinny, only live chat is available.

About Xiaomi:

Xiaomi is committed to making quality technology accessible to everyone.

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK).

Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. With the vision of being friends with its users and being the “coolest company” in the hearts of its users, Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation, with an unwavering focus on quality and efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Xiaomi is currently the world's third-largest smartphone brand, and has established the world's largest consumer IoT platform, with more than 213.2 million smart devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) connected to its platform.

Currently, Xiaomi products are present in more than 90 countries and regions around the world and have a leading foothold in many markets.

About Mi Oceania: 
Mi Oceania is New Zealand’s authorised distributor for Xiaomi. In 2018 they opened the flagship Mi-Store located in Sylvia Park Shopping Mall where consumers can have a hands-on experience of the best and most innovative technology at the lowest possible prices in NZ. Xiaomi fans nationwide can shop the Xiaomi range by visiting www.mi-store.co.nz.

About PB Tech:

Founded in 1993 and 100% New Zealand owned, PB Tech is NZ's largest computing and I.T. retailer with stores + service centres throughout the country and a hardworking team of over 600 staff. PB Tech is an authorised reseller of Xiaomi products in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Xiomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 