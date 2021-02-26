Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FarmIQ Adds Value To Compliance

Friday, 26 February 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: FarmIQ

The demands on farmers to become more compliant have grown significantly in only five short years, with expectations from the public, processors and government all requiring greater accountability for how resources of land, water and people are managed.

Regardless of what government is running New Zealand, it is more likely than not the regulations proposed or in place around water and land management are not going to change significantly. New Zealand’s need to stake its reputation as a food producer delivering high quality, sustainable products requires regulatory effort to deliver on that promise.

As the demands around compliance have grown, the ability to capture data that proves a farmer is compliant in areas of environmental management, health and safety and ultimately green-house gas emissions has never been greater.

Smartphones, apps, sensors and wireless connectivity mean the modern farm is a rich vein of data. However, the challenge is to harvest this data and turn it into auditable, functional proof of compliance.

The ultimate solution to data overload is for New Zealand agriculture to have a common platform for collecting, analysing and presenting all this data in a form proving farmers are compliant, and also adds more profit to their business operation.

For this reason, FarmIQ stands out as the strongest candidate for a national farm reporting platform, delivering analysis, compliance, and quality assurance.

The platform puts the farmer at the centre of their business’s data flow, with data for each farm input and resource all linking up. This is unlike many systems where connections tend to be an “up-down” vertical relationship, siloing other farm inputs.

FarmIQ’s functionality include its capability to generate compliant reports such as Farm Environment Plans (FEP)s, which will be compulsory for all farms by 2025.

FarmIQ’s comprehensive FEP template links digital maps, paddock diaries, fertiliser, and stock history among other inputs into an easy to follow, useful and compliant FEP format.

Some major players in the pastoral sector are already on board with FarmIQ to help with compliance requirements, including LandCorp (Pamu) and Synlait.

For Synlait, FarmIQ provides a means to validate the company’s Lead with Pride certification system. It provides Synlait’s farmers with valuable farm management information, and a fully auditable trail proving they are leading the way in all aspects of environmental, health, safety, and animal welfare management.

The reports are accessible and easily adjusted to account for the dynamic nature of farm systems.

As more farmers use FarmIQ, more “whole of catchment” data can be combined to give clear feedback on the effectiveness of on-farm solutions in achieving what the regulations are requiring of farm businesses, rather than trying to compare based on small, selective field trials.

FarmIQ is the needle to thread farm data and technology together to deliver farmers not only proof of compliance and provenance, but usable information on their business’s ability to respond to sustainability standards.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FarmIQ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 