Mastercard Renews Long-standing Partnership With Rugby World Cup

Friday, 26 February 2021, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Mastercard

AUCKLAND February 26, 2021 – A deep passion for rugby, its values, and the sport’s unique ability to unite are behind Mastercard renewing as a Worldwide Partner for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. The global payment leader becomes the tournament’s preferred card and will support rugby’s growth worldwide through its showcase event.

Mastercard has enjoyed a successful and long-standing relationship with Rugby World Cup since 2008, which includes the record-breaking Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, the first in Asia that inspired 2.25 million new rugby participants on the continent. Mastercard will once again provide its innovation and expertise to enhance fan experience at the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup in 2023.

An impactful tournament on the horizon
Partnering in the tournament’s mission to be the most sustainable and impactful Rugby World Cup ever, Mastercard is embarking on a three-year journey that will bring to life impactful commitments for society, rugby and the planet as well as celebrate 200 years of rugby with audiences around the world.

France 2023 aims to deliver positive impact

Mastercard will offer priceless experiences for its cardholders and fans, including priority access to tickets for Rugby World Cup 2023, with the showpiece event starting its first ticket sale this year. In addition, and together with Rugby World Cup, Mastercard will curate some truly one-of-a-kind experiences for rugby fans ahead of and during the tournament in France.

World Rugby Chief Commercial Officer Tom Hill said: “Mastercard has been a long-standing supporter of our sport, being involved as a Worldwide Partner in all men’s Rugby World Cups over the last decade. It is our great pleasure to count them again in the worldwide rugby family and we are excited to partner with them on this great journey.

“Mastercard shares our values and ambitions to deliver a game-changing tournament, one that will set new standards in social responsibility, inclusion and sustainability for a major rugby event as well as capture worldwide fans’ imagination for the 200th anniversary of our sport.”

"We want to support peoples' passions by bringing them closer to who and what they love -- the athletes playing their favourite sport, the teams they connect with, the camaraderie of live or digital sporting events," said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "Mastercard is pleased to renew our partnership with Rugby World Cup and help create memorable moments for players, fans and sporting communities around the world."

France 2023 CEO, Claude Atcher added: “We are very happy to welcome Mastercard to the 2023 Familly. As with all Rugby World Cup France 2023 partners, Mastercard brings an expertise and know-how that will undoubtedly contribute to the tournament’s success. We look forward to collaborating with Mastercard in that sense.”

Next stop: France 2023 match schedule and tickets sale

With the Rugby World Cup 2023 pools confirmed last December, the next major milestone on the road to France 2023 is the announcement of the match schedule that will be unveiled to teams and fans on 26 February at 11:00 GMT.

Rugby fans are invited to follow the announcement live on France 2023 (French) and Rugby World Cup (English) channels to discover where their team will play and be able to start planning their experience in France.

Tickets will go on sale later in March and Mastercard cardholders that have signed up to the 2023 Family will benefit from priority access to the pre-sale. More details will be unveiled on 4 March when packages and prices are made public.

To sign up to the 2023 Family, click here

