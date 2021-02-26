Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SCCG Management Partners With MediaTroopers To Bring Experienced IGaming Marketing Agency Talent And Services To The USA

Friday, 26 February 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced a partnership with King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based iGaming Marketing and Advertising firm, MediaTroopers.

Stephen Crystal, said, "This is a new and exciting time for iGaming in North America. Online sports betting and iGaming products are exploding across the US, backed by huge brands and equally large budgets. That same demand exists for digital marketing expertise in iGaming - knowledge put in context by the challenges experienced by veteran digital marketers in the online gaming space.

"These are challenging times that are rewarded by results, not just trying hard. The experience and expertise that MediaTroopers bring to our partners through a third-party agency model can help these companies accelerate the results needed to secure their fair share of the market. We are thrilled to bring this needed capability to our clients in North America."

MediaTroopers has over 20 years of experience in the world of online marketing. With a particular interest in digital marketing, product development, and growth strategies, MediaTroopers delivers the most highly effective advertisements and marketing solutions possible to expand the audience and strengthen their reach.

Working within highly regulated verticals, Media Troopers always ensures that its traffic is safe and compliant with state regulations and coordinated with its advertisers' requirements.

Media Troopers employs sophisticated technologies and platforms to generate real-time data for every advertisement. MediaTrooper rigorously monitors, refines, and improves its campaigns, quickly and efficiently retooling underperforming content. The MediaTrooper mission is to work to ensure that advertising investments are used optimally at all times.

Sam Segal, MediaTroopers CEO, said, "We are delighted to be working with SCCG Management and tap on the years of knowledge and vast network that Stephen and his team bring. Combining our digital and online gambling expertise, together with the knowledge and contacts of a land-based industry veteran like Stephen, will enable us to provide our clients with a whole new level of marketing services. There's so much to do in so little time; we can't wait to get this partnership going."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 