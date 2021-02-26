Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Application To Increase Shareholdings In Lowe Joint Ventures

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to the clearance application from Taranaki By-Products Limited for it, or a related company, to increase its shareholdings in three joint ventures with the Lowe Corporation.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission currently considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed increase in shareholdings.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed increase in shareholdings. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘Taranaki By-Products/Lowe’ in the subject line.

Any submissions should be received by close of business on 12 March 2021.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 8 April 2021. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the clearance application is available on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

