Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southern Cross Hits 13-year Membership High

Friday, 26 February 2021, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Southern Cross

Membership of New Zealand’s largest health insurer is at its highest in more than a decade.

Southern Cross Health Society’s membership grew to 881,345 New Zealanders on 31 January 2021, up 6,000 from January 2020.

The number, not seen by the insurer since before 2008, comes on top of four consecutive financial years of member growth.

Southern Cross is a not-for-profit Friendly Society that operates for the benefit of members, not shareholders or overseas owners.

CEO of Southern Cross Health Society, Nick Astwick, said membership numbers were very strong despite the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic.

“What we have found is that far fewer members have cancelled their insurance as a result of the circumstances around COVID-19 than you might expect.

“We are actually seeing a significant drop in cancellation rates because people want more assurance around their health at this time.”

The growth in membership showed that New Zealanders recognised the importance of health insurance and spoke to the value Southern Cross provides for members, Astwick said.

“Delivering value and affordability for our members is a relentless focus for us. We are committed to delivering the highest level of care through the services we provide.”

The Health Society was constantly innovating in pursuit of better value for its members, including piloting new healthcare initiatives and outcome-based care.

“We want to challenge the way health services are provided.”

Southern Cross Health Society is part of the Southern Cross group, comprised of independent health and insurance-related businesses that share a not-for-profit ethos.

Being part of the wider Southern Cross group offered the potential to leverage the collective power of its healthcare, travel insurance, and pet insurance brands, Astwick said.

“As a group we are committed to finding solutions which deliver more value to New Zealanders.

“The value we give back to our members and wider customer base is part of the Southern Cross difference and delivering this level of value remains front and centre for us.”

Southern Cross Health Society’s market-leading care of members during the pandemic includes returning $50 million to its members through premium rebates and introducing a range of hardship options.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern Cross on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 