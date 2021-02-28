Auckland Business Chamber Media Release: Saturday 27 February 2021

Business and the community will be bitterly disappointed that Auckland has been plunged back into a Level 3 lockdown for seven days while the rest of New Zealand reverts to Level 2 as health authorities grapple to contain the latest community outbreak, but businesses will have a lifeline at the ready, Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett said.

“It is frustrating and a blow to recovery, but we will rally and accept the help put in place to save jobs. Businesses will be eligible for both the wage subsidy and the resurgence payments to mitigate some of the costs and liabilities from having to limit activities for the next week in such short order even though we all could see the warning signs. If you had a travel permit to cross the border from last time, it will still apply,” he said.

“The most helpful thing business and business leaders can do for their people and families is to encourage and provide support to ensure they all comply with the rules of handwashing, social distancing, QR code scanning, and most importantly, if you are unwell, are identified as a close contact or contact, or have visited any of the locations identified as places of interest by the authorities, stay home, call the Healthline, follow the instructions on getting a test and remain at home in isolation until you are told you are clear.”

Mr Barnett said the sooner everyone follows the rules with no exceptions, and understands that stay at home means exactly that, the sooner Auckland can get back on track and reclaim our lives and livelihoods.

© Scoop Media

