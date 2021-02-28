Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Important COVID-19 Update – Alert Levels 2 & 3

Sunday, 28 February 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Post

With Auckland moving to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country moving to Alert Level 2, we’d just like to remind you of a few things that can help maintain the flow of courier items through our network as we continue to deliver for your business safely.

Important Updates

  • If your business is temporarily closed, please let us know so we can adjust your courier services during this time.
  • Please do not send parcels to Auckland business addresses that are closed for Level 3. If Alert Level 3 is extended, we may need to return the items to you (at your expense) as we do not have extensive storage facilities for undeliverable freight.
  • If you have already sent a parcel to a business that is now closed, you may be able to arrange a re-direction. You can check the status of the parcel and whether re-direction is available using our online tracking tool. We will attempt to redeliver your parcel when restrictions ease.
  • Contactless pick-ups and deliveries are in place New Zealand wide. Please ensure our couriers can operate on your premises with at least 2m distancing.
  • Our Auckland teams are operating with Level 3 restrictions in terms of distancing, restricted workforce and other safety protocols so there may be minor delays. Please only call our Customer Contact Centre for business critical enquiries and for everything else check out our online tools including parcel tracking.

For the latest COVID-19 business updates, please refer to our website. Thank you for your support and patience as we work through this together.

