Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Research Shows Wellington Buyers Hardest Hit By Property Boom

Monday, 1 March 2021, 8:35 am
Press Release: Oneroof.co.nz

New research by OneRoof.co.nz shows Wellington first-home buyers have been hit the hardest by the recent property boom.

Oneroof.co.nz has calculated the extra thousands of dollars first home buyers must now save as a result of rising house prices.

Deposit requirements grew by $28,000 to $153,000 for New Zealand in the last 12 months. But first home buyers in the capital face an even steeper climb, with the amount they need to save growing $43,000 over the same period to $171,000.

The release of the research coincides with the launch of the OneRoof Property Report today and demonstrates the ongoing challenges for first home buyers.

The new head of OneRoof.co.nz, Paul Maher, said: “In a rapidly changing market, driven by low interest rates and fear of missing out, it’s more important than ever to know what is exactly happening. We conducted this research to illustrate the challenges many buyers are facing right now and to inform and support them in the biggest financial decisions they will make.”

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said: "The post-lockdown surge has definitely made it harder for first home buyers. While the cost of servicing a mortgage has never been lower, deposit requirements have never been higher.

"The path to home-ownership is particularly steep in Wellington. Median house prices in the city have broken the $1 million barrier – way above what the Government believes is affordable.

"Compare that to the situation in Christchurch, where first home buyers in the city would typically only need a $107,000 deposit - up $27,000 in the last 12 months."

The research shows first home buyers in Invercargill and Queenstown Lakes have been the least impacted by the post-lockdown surge, although for different reasons. The typical deposit requirement in Invercargill grew $15,000 to $64,000, the result of the city’s low median property value of $395,000. Queenstown Lakes’ deposit requirement grew $16,000, the result of the region’s economy bearing brunt of the absence of international tourism and house prices struggling post-lockdown.

OneRoof.co.nz calculated extra money required for a 20% deposit by using the current median property value in each region and comparing it to the median value 12 months ago.

Maher said: “While the rise in prices will frustrate many first home buyers, it does show the benefits of getting onto the property ladder as a long-term investment.”

Other points to note from the OneRoof.co.nz research:

  • Auckland buyers face deposit requirements of $200,000-plus - $41,000 more than 12 months ago. The most expensive part of the city for first home buyers, though, is the North Shore, where buyers would need to save $262,000 - $51,000 more than last year.
  • There are 434 suburbs across New Zealand with median property values of more than $1 million - a 96% increase in the last 12 months. Twenty-seven suburbs have median values of $2 million or more - 125% up on last year.
  • Herne Bay, in Auckland, has become New Zealand’s first suburb with a $3 million median property value, six years after becoming the first suburb to break the $2 million barrier.

Source: OneRoof.co.nz and data partner Valocity

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Oneroof.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 