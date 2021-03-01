Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unwanted Jewellery Closing The Loop

Monday, 1 March 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: Luna and Rose

Following phenomenal success in 2020, which saw New Zealanders send in 948gm of sterling silver, 39gm of solid gold and over 17,000gm of brass collected, to be melted down and remade, the local jewellery brand have again opened the opportunity.

The annual Luna & Rose Golden Giveback is back for 2021, open from 23rd February to 31st March 2021. Open for a limited six-week window, the Golden Giveback Project initiative sees people sending in their old silver, gold and brass jewellery to Luna & Rose that would otherwise go to landfill. All items donated via the jewellery recycling programme are melted and then re-moulded into new jewellery designs or recycled. 948gm of sterling silver can make around 130 necklaces or 215 rings.

Rosie Shelton, founder of Luna & Rose is closing the loop on raw materials used to make jewellery and instead promotes a circular option. As part of this system, Luna & Rose run an annual ‘Golden Giveback Project’.

The giveback system is simple. Customers wanting to participate in the Golden Giveback Project gather their jewellery and after filling out the special returns form on the Luna & Rose website, send their gold, silver and/or brass jewellery to Luna & Rose. Items being donated must be made of gold, silver or brass and can be from any brand. From here, Luna & Rose inspect the jewellery and then send it away to be repurposed. Donated silver and gold jewellery is melted down inhouse and used by the Luna & Rose artisanal crafters to create new Luna & Rose pieces. All brass jewellery is donated to be recycled by a fellow brass-smith in Bali. Better still, after checking the weight and quantity sent, Luna & Rose will email through a Golden Giveback voucher to use on their online store. Brass items are not eligible for Giveback Vouchers to spend online.

Luna & Rose uses recycled silver in all their collections, sourcing from Thailand & Indonesia. Their refinery in Thailand takes pre-used silver, laptops, computers and iPhones, extracts the silver and purifies it. The brand also takes in any old or faulty stock and melts it down to use it in their new collections, keeping as many products in use as possible, decreasing environmental impact. Similarly, all solid gold products are made to order in New Zealand, using recycled solid gold sourced and cast in New Zealand.

Founded in response to saying no to fast fashion and mass-produced products, Luna & Rose has resisted moving into a more ‘commercial’ production, choosing instead to support people and the craft. From Rosie’s designs, all products are crafted by her artisan silversmiths in Bali and goldsmith in New Zealand. Collections are produced in small batches, reducing the waste of materials and resources and all solid gold jewellery is made to order. “If any product is left over at the end of a collection, my model allows us to simply melt pieces down and re-use the silver for the next collection” – Rosie Shelton.

For more information on the initiative www.lalunarose.com.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Luna and Rose on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 