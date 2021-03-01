Why Business Owners Need To Use Duplicate Content Checkers On Their Websites

As a small business owner, you have a lot on your plate. From landing new clients to completing the projects you have underway, there is not a lot of time left over to work on your company’s website. That’s why many business owners have simply taken content from elsewhere on the internet and copy & pasted it into their site. However, this technique can put your company at risk.

Did you know that Google crawls websites to detect duplicated content? When they find that two pages have much the same text as each other, they attempt to index these to see if one is a printer version. If they determine that the content may be duplicated intentionally by another business, this can move your website lower down the list of search engine results. This makes it less likely for customers to find your company by doing a Google search, which can hurt both your website traffic and your sales.

That’s why it’s best to either write your website content yourself or get a professional copywriting agency to do it for you. If you are not sure whether your current content has been duplicated, you can use a free online duplicate content checker. These types of tools can let you know whether anyone has copied your content or you have replicated theirs.

In many cases, businesses have copied content from one of the pages on their website to another, as they haven’t realised that they are not supposed to do this. Every single page on your website should be completely original to get the best rankings on search engines.

