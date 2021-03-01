Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ara Enterprise & Digital Innovation Department Offers Local Businesses Services From Its New ‘Tech Colab’

Monday, 1 March 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Ara Institute

At a time when an effective online presence is more important than ever, Ara has created a social enterprise through which local businesses and other organizations can access affordable digital solutions.

Harnessing the talents of IT and business students, the ‘Tech Colab’ will provide cost-effective digital products and services to the community while also giving learners opportunities to learn while working with real-world customers.

Small local businesses and not-for-profits will be able to seek help with website and app-creation as well as SEO, database management, sales and marketing strategies and much more. CoLab clients may be charged a small fee for the completed work, but the strategy is to simply cover the costs of supervisor hours and the administration involved.

Bhaswati Ghosh, the CoLab’s Operations Co-ordinator sums it up by saying "Our customers will get a great job done by our very capable learners, supervised by our knowledgeable colleagues, as they contribute towards the education of the next generation of industry leaders. Students will also already have made connections in industry before they complete their studies with us, so it’s a complete win-win!"

Finding ways for smaller businesses to thrive in a post-COVID world is viewed extremely important by the New Zealand Government, with a suite of new training options and tools for digital commerce now available, especially to operators within the strained tourism sector.

The $20 million package is part of the Government’s coordinated response to the extraordinary economic challenges imposed by COVID-19 economic response, and is designed to empower businesses to with improved digital capabilities.

Part of Ara’s commitment to the communities in which it operates is to help local businesses adapt and remain viable in the face of economic or social headwinds.

Bhaswati comments "As the enterprise grows and evolves, our aim is to foster collaboration across the different departments at Ara, so that the CoLab will be able to offer a wider range of services and even greater benefits for our students, and our clients."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 